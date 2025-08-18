5 Kitchen Rug Styles That Will Totally Transform Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen rugs are a controversial topic in the world of interior design. Some people strongly feel that only bare floors are acceptable in the kitchen (though this is far from the worst kitchen flooring choice you can make). Well, we here at Chowhound respectfully disagree — within reason, of course. Some rugs are better than others, but a good one can tie your kitchen's decor style together and make the space more comfortable to cook in for hours on end. If you're committed to choosing a quality rug for your kitchen, we have some pointers.

When choosing a kitchen rug, keep factors other than aesthetics in mind. Equal to looks, a rug's ergonomics, ease of cleaning, and texture should all play important roles in your decision-making. Most kitchen rugs are best when small and in areas you stand often, like in front of the sink or oven (though there are some exceptions — more on that in a bit). As far as aesthetics go, however, you may want to stick to simple designs regardless of rug style to keep your kitchen from looking too visually busy.