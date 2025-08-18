Ree Drummond Saves Time And Effort At Dinner With This Store-Bought Freezer Staple
Revered food world stars have been co-signing shortcuts since way before everything got rebranded as a "hack" for TikTok. Ina Garten has empowered countless home cooks with her assertions that "store bought is fine," even as the Barefoot Contessa herself works tirelessly to perfect her own recipes. Sandra Lee had a whole darn show called "Semi-Homemade," for goodness' sake. And comfort food connoisseur Ree Drummond actually turns to the freezer for one such heartwarming item.
The Pioneer Woman's own recipe for buttered rosemary rolls calls not for flour, yeast, or even kneading, but for a good old readymade package. The key, it seems, is dressing up those grocery store goodies with other ingredients, whether they're Drummond's butter and rosemary in this case, or other items calibrated to your dinner menu. There's also an easily replicated trick to arranging them so they take on a more scratch-made appearance without breaking out the mixing bowl. You'll also want to pick a pack that requires passive rising time like Drummond's pick, Rhodes, for more convincing results than the canned stuff in the supermarket's refrigerated section.
Improving frozen dinner rolls at home
Odds are you'll be able to upgrade store-bought dinner rolls with ingredients that you already have in the kitchen, plus a medium-sized cast iron. You'll arrange the rolls about an inch apart to give them room to rise and amplify in size to fill the pan. Ree Drummond uses six around the circumference and one in the center for this effect. After a couple of hours covered on the counter, the flavoring can commence.
There is very little that melted butter and a little bit of salt can't improve, for example, so a brush and a sprinkle before baking already get you a long way to better bread. If you're using a new-to-you brand, however, it helps to make and taste a plain test roll first, so you don't go overboard on the sodium. Then you can add rosemary like Drummond does, or a bit of garlic powder and Parmesan cheese, or a fresh pop of parsley, thyme, or almost any of the preferred herbs from your own spice rack.