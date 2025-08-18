Ree Drummond Saves Time And Effort At Dinner With This Store-Bought Freezer Staple

Revered food world stars have been co-signing shortcuts since way before everything got rebranded as a "hack" for TikTok. Ina Garten has empowered countless home cooks with her assertions that "store bought is fine," even as the Barefoot Contessa herself works tirelessly to perfect her own recipes. Sandra Lee had a whole darn show called "Semi-Homemade," for goodness' sake. And comfort food connoisseur Ree Drummond actually turns to the freezer for one such heartwarming item.

The Pioneer Woman's own recipe for buttered rosemary rolls calls not for flour, yeast, or even kneading, but for a good old readymade package. The key, it seems, is dressing up those grocery store goodies with other ingredients, whether they're Drummond's butter and rosemary in this case, or other items calibrated to your dinner menu. There's also an easily replicated trick to arranging them so they take on a more scratch-made appearance without breaking out the mixing bowl. You'll also want to pick a pack that requires passive rising time like Drummond's pick, Rhodes, for more convincing results than the canned stuff in the supermarket's refrigerated section.