7 Chocolate Drinks From Around The World
Chocolate may be one of the world's most beloved flavors, but how it's enjoyed in a cup changes from country to country. Each sip tells a story of place, tradition, and taste. Across the globe, cultures have transformed chocolate into drinks that range from luxuriously thick to light and frothy, each with its own history, flavor profile, and sense of occasion. Some recipes are centuries old, passed down through families and served during holidays. Others are modern café staples, endlessly customizable to suit your mood.
No matter the style, these drinks reflect the ingredients, rituals, and creativity of the people who make them. These seven chocolate drinks are proof that something as simple as chocolate can be endlessly reimagined while still offering the same universal enjoyment. Whether rich and dense, silky and sippable, or melting into ice cream, they invite you to venture beyond hot chocolate and travel the world one mug at a time — no passport required.
1. Champurrado
Champurrado is what happens when hot chocolate takes on the heartiness of cornbread. This traditional Mexican drink is made by simmering Mexican chocolate with masa harina (the corn flour used for tortillas), piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar), cinnamon, milk, and water. The result is warm, rich, and thick enough to stand in for breakfast.
The masa gives it a creamy, slightly textured body, while the cinnamon and piloncillo bring a deep, comforting sweetness. The piloncillo adds a caramel-like depth that balances the slight bitterness of the chocolate. Sometimes a pinch of salt or clove is added to round out the flavor. A wooden whisk called a molinillo is traditionally used to make the beverage velvety smooth.
Champurrado is often paired with tamales or pan dulce during holidays like Dia de los Muertos and Las Posadas, but it's just as welcome on an ordinary chilly morning. Savor it when you crave something warm, filling, and steeped in tradition.
2. Tsokolate
Tsokolate is a Filipino hot chocolate known for its bold flavor and simple profile. It's made by melting tablea (small discs of pure roasted cacao) into hot water or milk and whisking the mixture vigorously with a wooden batidor to create a frothy layer. Since tablea is minimally processed, the drink often has a slightly gritty finish, which is part of its charm. While sugar or a splash of milk can be added, the focus stays on the deep and bitter taste of the cacao itself.
The texture is thinner than Western-style hot chocolate, but the flavor is more intense and earthy. It's often served at breakfast alongside bread, rice cakes, or fruit during the colder months. Families may prepare it in different ways, from thinner, milder versions to extra thick and rich pours, depending on preference and occasion.
Try tsokolate when you're craving something strong and straightforward. It's a warm, no-frills cup that puts pure chocolate flavor front and center.
3. Bicerin
Bicerin is a layered chocolate and coffee drink from Turin, Italy, with a rich history and an even richer flavor. It's made by carefully combining thick drinking chocolate, espresso, and milk in a glass without stirring, so the layers remain distinct. The name comes from the Piedmontese word for "small glass," which is how it's traditionally served.
Each sip delivers a slightly different balance of bitter coffee, sweet chocolate, and airy froth. Bicerin stands out not only for its layers, but also for the contrast in temperatures — hot espresso, warm chocolate, and light milk foam on top. The drinking chocolate is usually made from dark chocolate and whole milk, making it thicker and more indulgent than standard hot chocolate. Some modern versions use a touch of cornstarch to thicken the chocolate layer and give the drink its famously rich texture, though traditional bicerin relies on richness from the chocolate itself. Unlike a mocha latte, which blends similar ingredients into one drink, bicerin is designed to showcase each element on its own.
It's a smart order when you want something elegant, cozy, and a little bit showy. Bicerin is perfect for sipping slowly, especially on a gray morning or after a big meal.
4. Chocolat Chaud
Chocolat chaud is French hot chocolate at its most luxurious — thick, rich, and made for savoring slowly. Unlike many American versions that rely on cocoa powder, chocolat chaud is made by melting high-quality dark chocolate into milk. The result is velvety and dense, closer to sipping chocolate than the lighter drinks many people are used to. While sugar can be added, it's typically in a very small amount.
In France, it's commonly served in small cups at cafés, meant to be enjoyed slowly and in modest portions. You may see extra warm milk offered so you can adjust the intensity to your taste. The flavor leans deeply chocolatey with just enough sweetness to smooth the edges, allowing the cocoa's natural bitterness to come through. Some versions enrich the chocolate even further by adding a pat of butter before whisking.
Sip chocolat chaud when you want something indulgent yet elegant. It's especially good on a cold afternoon, paired with a croissant, brioche, or any pastry you can dip and soak up every last drop.
5. Cocoa Tea
Cocoa tea is a cherished Caribbean breakfast drink — richer and more complex than its name suggests. Instead of cocoa powder, it's traditionally made with grated cocoa balls or sticks — roasted, spiced cacao shaped into spheres. These are simmered in water or milk with warm spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and bay leaf, creating a drink that feels like an elevated version of hot chocolate. Some variations add a bit of honey for sweetness.
The texture often holds a light sheen of cocoa oil on top, especially when made from authentic cocoa balls. Cacao nibs are sometimes used as a substitute. Cocoa tea has an earthy, bold chocolate flavor balanced by spice and just the right touch of sweetness. Some island variations include cornstarch or flour for thickening, while others keep it simple and tea-like.
Unlike powdered mixes, this cocoa tea is richer, bolder, and nothing like hot cocoa. Serve it hot in mugs alongside fresh bread or Caribbean fried bake. Cocoa tea is comfort in a cup.
6. Mocha Latte
Beloved in coffee shops around the world, a mocha latte is where the roasty depth of coffee meets the indulgent sweetness of chocolate. Traditionally made with espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup or cocoa powder, it's a drink that feels both energizing and soothing. The espresso brings boldness, the milk adds creamy softness, and the chocolate ties it all together with a mellow, lingering richness.
Toppings like whipped cream, a dusting of cocoa, or a drizzle of chocolate sauce can tip the drink into full dessert territory. The flavor can be adjusted from subtle to intensely decadent simply by changing the chocolate-to-coffee ratio. Want to skip the café? Make a mocha latte at home — even in the microwave — without a fancy machine.
Served piping hot, it's the kind of drink that wraps you in warmth, perfect for lingering over on a chilly morning. Over ice, it becomes a refreshing yet indulgent summer pick-me-up. However you make it, the mocha latte is worth savoring.
7. Chocolate Affogato
The chocolate affogato is a decadent twist on the Italian classic, perfect when you can't decide between coffee or dessert. Affogato means drowned, a nod to the way hot espresso is poured over ice cream. The traditional version uses vanilla gelato, but swapping in chocolate ice cream or gelato deepens the flavor, creating a rich, bittersweet blend that's luxurious.
The beauty of an affogato lies in its contrast — hot meets cold, bitter meets sweet, and creamy meets bold. As the espresso hits the chocolate ice cream, it melts into a velvety pool of mocha-like goodness. For extra flair, add chocolate shavings, a drizzle of sauce, or a cloud of whipped cream. Or, transform your iconic Italian coffee dessert by drizzling hot honey over the top — an upgrade that makes the affogato even better than the original.
A chocolate affogato is a memorable treat that feels special enough for company yet easy enough to make on a whim. Since it comes together in minutes, it's the perfect last-minute finish to a meal when you still want to impress.