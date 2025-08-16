Popular BBQ Restaurant Chains That Went From Sizzling To Shuttered

Few things evoke as much passion among American foodies as discussing where to find the best local barbecue. We're talking brisket, barbecue baby back ribs, pulled pork, cornbread, and – for those in the South – lots of iced cold sweet tea to wash it all down. But what happens when everyone's favorite neighborhood barbecue chain closes its doors for good?

For some fans, finding good barbecue means finding a restaurant that does it low and slow. For others, it's all about the lip-smacking sauces made with either a vinegar, tomato, or mustard base. Regardless of the style, some chains have succeeded in doing it right and built a huge group of advocates during their decades in business. Some chains, however, have stumbled along the way.

These high, mighty, and meaty barbecue chains were once king of the range when it came to their fire-grilled goodness. Just driving by one of their locations and catching a whiff of fragrant grill smoke meant your next meal had to be barbecue. Today, unfortunately, these once greats have either shuttered completely or are barely hanging on to the bone.