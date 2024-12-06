The St. Louis-Style Barbecue Sauce That's An American Treasure

I couldn't find Maull's at my local grocery stores as I'm pretty far from St. Louis, but I ordered some online with no problems. I was initially surprised by the thin consistency of the sauce. Like most people, I'm a bit more familiar with barbecue sauce that has the viscosity of tomato ketchup. That said, I liked that Maull's poured easily — make sure you give it a few shakes to get all that Worcestershire goodness evenly dispersed — and I could definitely see using this as a marinade in the future.

I started out by trying a bit of Maull's on its own and I can see why its potential disappearance caused St. Louis pitmasters to panic. It's the Worcestershire sauce that brings all the Maull's flavors together — it's smoky, spicy, and only a little bit sweet. I immediately understood how Maull's could really enhance a plate of barbecue, but I decided to see how it did outside of its natural habitat.

I ordered up some fried chicken fingers, as barbecue sauce on chicken is an equally delicious pursuit. After a few dabs, I was sold. The vinegar-heavy flavors work extremely well with the natural flavors of the protein. I also appreciated the subtle but spicy kick that Maull's imparts to the show. All in all, Maull's barbecue sauce really is that good. I can definitely understand why barbecue aficionados continue to stock their shelves with this American treasure.