What You Should Know Before Using The Snake Method To Smoke Brisket

A crucial ingredient required for any good brisket is time — lots of it. The extended low heat helps tenderize the tough meat, which comes from the cow's chest area. In fact, despite how intimidating many barbecue enthusiasts consider attempting to make it at home is, a delicious smoked brisket essentially comes down to cooking it low-and-slow. The cooking process is where most of the flavor and texture, from the bark to the succulent cross section, truly come alive. Speed the process too much and you may end up with tough meat. Overcook it, and those luxurious brisket slices start to fall apart.

While a smoker, designed for extended low-heat cooking, is the ideal appliance for cooking brisket, a grill can also do the job. To make a grill's high-heat environment into a low-heat one, use the snake method of arranging charcoal or briquettes in a "C" shape around the grate. In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Christie Vanover, champion pitmaster of Girls Can Grill, discussed using the snake method, saying "it works well on kettle grills, because it allows you to keep the internal temperature of the grill lower because only a portion of the coals are lit at once."

Vanover has won several awards for her grilling skills and is involved with multiple projects within the barbecue industry at any given time. Her website features hundreds of recipes she's perfected over the years, including classics such as smoked brisket and pulled pork butt, both of which can be made using the snake method.