You're Not Making Nearly Enough Of These On Your Grill, According To Kraft
Grilled cheese. Italian hoagies. Peanut butter and jelly. No matter your favorite variety of sandwich, there's no doubt that they're a mainstay of culinary culture. Whether you typically indulge in your go-to favorite or you're always looking to switch it up and try the latest and greatest sandwich, Kraft (the same company that makes that iconic sliced cheese) is suggesting that you take sandwiches to a new level by throwing them on the grill.
While you can throw pretty much any sandwich on the grill to get a smoky flavor and a crispy texture, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind to make sure you get it right. First, make sure that your grill grates are heat-cleaned before you get started (you can actually use half of an onion to wipe down the grates and improve the flavor of certain sandwiches). Next, choose the right type of bread. You want to look for something that's not too crumbly and will be able to stay solid against the grates of the grill (for example, sourdough bread is likely going to be a better choice for a grilled sandwich than a flaky breakfast biscuit).
The best sandwiches for grilling
Ready to take your favorite sandwich to the grill? You've got tons of options. If you're making a grilled breakfast sandwich, you can't go wrong by tossing your favorite bagel on the grill loaded with egg, cheese, and ham or sausage. If you happen to have a griddle-style grill, try cooking French toast for a sweet-and-savory breakfast sandwich.
When it comes to lunch, there are some classics that can get a serious upgrade when they're thrown on the grill. Try a grilled cheese loaded with smoked gouda for a twist on an old favorite (pro tip: Try coating the outside of your bread with garlic butter for next-level savory flavor). You can also take standard barbecue foods (like brisket, pulled chicken, or pulled pork) and use them to make grilled sandwiches. Try piling your favorite fillings high on Texas toast for a complete barbecue experience.
If you're tossing your favorite sandwich on the grill, make sure to keep the lid of the grill closed. This allows the air to fully crisp up your bread in a similar way to an air fryer. If you're creating a particularly messy sandwich (we wouldn't blame you for grilling a fluffernutter, especially if you're able to get your hands on some Amish peanut butter spread), you might want to place it on top of a piece of foil to save yourself from a tough cleaning session later.