You're Not Making Nearly Enough Of These On Your Grill, According To Kraft

Grilled cheese. Italian hoagies. Peanut butter and jelly. No matter your favorite variety of sandwich, there's no doubt that they're a mainstay of culinary culture. Whether you typically indulge in your go-to favorite or you're always looking to switch it up and try the latest and greatest sandwich, Kraft (the same company that makes that iconic sliced cheese) is suggesting that you take sandwiches to a new level by throwing them on the grill.

While you can throw pretty much any sandwich on the grill to get a smoky flavor and a crispy texture, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind to make sure you get it right. First, make sure that your grill grates are heat-cleaned before you get started (you can actually use half of an onion to wipe down the grates and improve the flavor of certain sandwiches). Next, choose the right type of bread. You want to look for something that's not too crumbly and will be able to stay solid against the grates of the grill (for example, sourdough bread is likely going to be a better choice for a grilled sandwich than a flaky breakfast biscuit).