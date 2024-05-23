The Cheapest Way To Clean Your Grill Is With Half An Onion

The trick to cleaning a grill with an onion is to do it while the grill is hot. Preheat your grill to around 400–450 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, then start scrubbing the grates with the cut side of the onion half. Onions are packed with water, and the high heat of the grill will turn that water into steam, loosening charred debris from the grates. Onion juice is also acidic, and acids are very effective at dissolving stains. (It's why you can clean a kettle by boiling vinegar.)

Water and acid are important for cleaning, but what really makes onion juice so remarkably useful is a chemical called allicin. Allicin is the pungent stuff that makes you cry while slicing onions, but it also has antibacterial properties, helping to sanitize your grill grates as you clean.

If onion juice is such an amazing cleaning agent, you might wonder why we don't use all over the house. The main reason onion juice isn't use more widely is that it smells like onions. You might not want that pungent smell on your kitchen counters or dishes, but this is actually a good thing when you're cleaning a grill. As you wipe them down, the oils from the onion form a thin film on the grill grates. This infuses a little bit of onion flavor into the foods you grill, and it also helps to prevent foods from sticking to the grates. It's a simple trick, but one that will help you on your way to grilling like a master.

