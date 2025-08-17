The Tangy Steak Sandwich Topping That Brings A Korean Flair To Your Meal
If you're a fan of steak, you'll love it however it's prepared — simply seasoned with salt and pepper on the grill, or finished in the oven with a buttery crust after a quick sear in the pan. Steak sandwiches are a particularly wonderful way to enjoy a nice cut of beef. They can be made hot, right off the grill or pan. They're equally delicious cold, making them an efficient use of leftover steak.
Blue cheese and sautéed onions are obvious toppers for your steak sandwich, but if you want to think outside of the box, there are some toppings your steak sandwich deserves. One underrated topping you might not have thought of is kimchi. Adding some bright and spicy kimchi to your steak sandwich will give the steak a nice pickled flavor and help balance the umami and fattiness. It doesn't take away the richness of the beef, but rather adds some flavor and spice that goes well with a crunchy bread roll and tender piece of beef.
How to add kimchi to your steak sandwich
If you have leftover steak, you can simply toast a roll or a baguette and add the kimchi on top. Depending on your preference, you could reheat the steak or use fresh steak in this mix. Cold steak with cold kimchi is also perfectly acceptable. Another take on the kimchi steak sandwich is making it akin to a spicy Philly cheesesteak or a bulgogi hoagie by sautéing chopped steak and adding kimchi until it's all hot and mixed. Heating the kimchi will release more of its flavor, which gives toppings like cheese and hot peppers a mild, pickled tanginess.
If you're making kimchi at home or upgrading a store-bought version, there are some expert tips for making your kimchi — like adding carrots or even a bit of pear to balance out the flavor. Using herbs like basil and cilantro is a simple trick for making homemade kimchi with a twist, and it will take your kimchi on a world tour of flavor. However you decide to make it, or if you have a favorite store-bought brand, there's always room for a little kimchi on your steak sandwich.