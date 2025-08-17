The Tangy Steak Sandwich Topping That Brings A Korean Flair To Your Meal

If you're a fan of steak, you'll love it however it's prepared — simply seasoned with salt and pepper on the grill, or finished in the oven with a buttery crust after a quick sear in the pan. Steak sandwiches are a particularly wonderful way to enjoy a nice cut of beef. They can be made hot, right off the grill or pan. They're equally delicious cold, making them an efficient use of leftover steak.

Blue cheese and sautéed onions are obvious toppers for your steak sandwich, but if you want to think outside of the box, there are some toppings your steak sandwich deserves. One underrated topping you might not have thought of is kimchi. Adding some bright and spicy kimchi to your steak sandwich will give the steak a nice pickled flavor and help balance the umami and fattiness. It doesn't take away the richness of the beef, but rather adds some flavor and spice that goes well with a crunchy bread roll and tender piece of beef.