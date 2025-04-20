Do You Really Need Butter For A Better Steak?

Preparing the perfect steak requires technique. The steak cut you buy will affect the overall flavor and cook time, but it goes beyond just searing it over heat. Temperature, seasonings, and yes, butter, all make a big difference in steak's flavor. However, at what point you add the butter can mean the difference between a delicious piece of meat and one that tastes burnt. But when done properly, butter's rich, salty flavor infuses into the meat, enhancing the steak's taste.

The biggest pro to using butter is the flavor it brings, but there are some cons. Namely, butter doesn't have a high smoke point, so you can't just sear your steak in it with ease. If it hits a temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, it burns. To get that golden crust on the steak's outside while cooking its inside to medium-rare, you need to sear it in a pan that's hotter than butter's natural smoke point — somewhere between 450 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. So, for searing, use a neutral oil instead of butter.

While some chefs argue that butter isn't necessary at all, there are two ways to add butter to steak to build serious flavor. One is butter-basting, which happens during the cooking process. The other is simply melting butter around the steak while it rests.