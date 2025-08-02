A good steak sandwich can be an immensely satisfying lunch or an easy supper, especially if the meat is cooked just right and the bread has the perfect amount of crunch. So often, though, we smear a little mustard on the bread and leave it at that, meaning that a sandwich that could be magnificent has to settle for just being good.

Steak sandwiches have so much potential to go to the next level, and the versatility of steak means that there's a huge variety of different toppings that can help to take it there. From switching up mayonnaise for other condiments, or sauteeing some mixed mushrooms while the steak rests, there are plenty of simple but utterly delicious ways to elevate this hearty rustic dish. Whether you are in the mood for food that's tangy, creamy, or bursting with umami, we've got you covered. Let's take a look at 10 toppings your steak sandwich deserves.