10 Toppings Your Steak Sandwich Deserves
A good steak sandwich can be an immensely satisfying lunch or an easy supper, especially if the meat is cooked just right and the bread has the perfect amount of crunch. So often, though, we smear a little mustard on the bread and leave it at that, meaning that a sandwich that could be magnificent has to settle for just being good.
Steak sandwiches have so much potential to go to the next level, and the versatility of steak means that there's a huge variety of different toppings that can help to take it there. From switching up mayonnaise for other condiments, or sauteeing some mixed mushrooms while the steak rests, there are plenty of simple but utterly delicious ways to elevate this hearty rustic dish. Whether you are in the mood for food that's tangy, creamy, or bursting with umami, we've got you covered. Let's take a look at 10 toppings your steak sandwich deserves.
1. Aioli
While there is nothing wrong with regular mayo, once you have used aioli as a condiment, you will be reluctant to go back to its garlic-free cousin. Garlic butter and steak are a regular tasty pairing, so why not give your sandwich toppings the garlic treatment too?
If you think that aioli is simply a garlic mayo, that is not giving it nearly enough credit. Aioli is a silky smooth dressing that is made with olive oil and heaps of garlic, and its texture is far better than regular mayo, especially the jarred version. If you are going to upgrade your mayo, you may as well go all the way and whip up a quick homemade aioli. It only takes a few minutes and uses a handful of ingredients.
Once you've made a batch for your steak sandwich, you can use the rest in so many other ways: dipping chips or fries, drizzling over roasted veggies, or serving alongside fish. It's pretty much guaranteed that it won't last long, so be sure to make an extra-large portion.
2. Blue cheese
If you've ever ordered a creamy blue cheese sauce with your steak, you will know how brilliantly the salty and umami flavor matches the richness of the meat. There's no reason you can't bring that same delicious pairing to your steak sandwich by crumbling a bit of tangy blue cheese over the top. Even if blue cheese wouldn't usually be your first choice to sample from the cheese board, pairing it with the deep flavor of the meat creates the most wonderful combination where the cheese enhances the overall dish rather than overpowering it.
For the perfect combination, you can also add a sweet, sticky chutney, such as fig or tomato relish. Blue cheese works best with leaner cuts of meat, such as sirloin or flat iron. Since blue cheese is high in fat, it adds a creaminess to balance the sandwich. If you're concerned that the strength of the blue cheese might be too much for your palate, you can start with a milder choice such as gorgonzola dolce, which is creamy enough to ease you in, but still has enough bite to take your sandwich up a level.
3. Arugula and balsamic vinegar
Sometimes, you don't need heavy toppings to complement your steak sandwich. Instead, some fresh greens can provide the contrast that the rich meat needs. Arugula has a delicate, peppery flavor that will brighten up a steak sandwich, and adding some tangy but sweet balsamic vinegar will complete the ensemble.
A generous handful of arugula on top of your steak will create a brilliant crunch as you bite in, before the juicy meat takes over. The sweetness of balsamic will take away the bitterness of the arugula leaves, creating an incredibly satisfying and balanced mouthful. Authentic balsamic vinegar will give you a sharper taste, whereas a sticky balsamic glaze will provide a more concentrated sweetness.
Keep the Italian theme going by choosing ciabatta bread and thinly slicing the steak before adding the arugula, a drizzle of balsamic, and perhaps a few shavings of Parmesan cheese to finish it off. The result is a sandwich that showcases the delicious steak, while adding just the right amount of crunch, freshness, and sweetness to take it up a notch.
4. Mixed mushrooms
Everyone knows that steak and mushrooms are a classic pairing. But how often would we think to put them on a steak sandwich? Preparing the mushrooms only takes a few minutes, and the difference it makes to the flavor is substantial.
While there is nothing wrong with white button mushrooms, limiting your fungi shopping means missing out on bags of delicious umami flavor. There are plenty of mushrooms available in the grocery store or market that have deep, savory notes to make your steak sandwich shine. Common options include cremini, which are similar to white mushrooms, but with a darker color and flavor to match; shiitake have a deep, earthy taste and a meaty texture; and even porcini can work well as, once hydrated, their intense flavor will enhance your sandwich beautifully.
For the perfect steak and mushroom sandwich, choose a bread that toasts well, such as a baguette, and add the sliced steak followed by the sauteed mixed mushrooms. Cook the mushrooms in the steak juices for added flavor points and top with a mild cheese that melts well, such as provolone or brie. Toast the whole sandwich for a few minutes until you have the ultimate gooey, meaty filling that hits all of the right savory notes.
5. Onions
Onions are such wonderfully versatile ingredients, especially when it comes to pairing them with steak. When raw, they are pungent, spicy, and sharp; caramelized onions bring a concentrated sweetness; and when pickled, they become joyfully tangy and crunchy. Quite an impressive variety of experiences from a staple vegetable that is so often overlooked.
Adding caramelized onions to your steak sandwich is a guaranteed way to enhance the flavor of the meat without overpowering it, creating a deliciously balanced mouthful with each bite. For the ultimate sweet-savory topping, try making the caramelized onions in the slow cooker. Sure, they may take the whole day to cook, but you can leave them to do their thing, and make a huge batch, meaning you will have a delicious topping for burgers and sandwiches for the rest of the week. Basically, it's well worth the wait.
If you would rather add a bit of zing to your steak sandwich, try making homemade pickled onions instead. It may seem like a hassle, but it actually has a short cooking time. Simmer a mixture of vinegar, water, seasoning, and sugar for around 5 minutes, then pour it into a jar of thinly sliced red onions before refrigerating for at least 3 hours. You will be left with a beautiful pink liquid containing sharp, delicious, crunchy pickled onions that will really make your steak sandwich sing.
6. Horseradish crème fraîche
Beef and horseradish are a classic pairing, especially on a Sunday roast, but all that intense flavor may be a little too strong for a sandwich. By making a horseradish crème fraîche, you can channel the tasty spice from the condiment, without it ruining the balance of the dish.
To create this spicy spread, you can either use fresh horseradish root or opt for the jarred version instead. Mix with crème fraîche, or sour cream if you prefer, a splash of white wine vinegar or lemon juice, and some mustard if you want to keep the fiery heat going. You can use more crème fraîche to keep the flavors milder, or hold back on it if you want the dressing to pack a real punch.
Once your horseradish crème fraîche is ready, it's time to add it to your sandwich. While it will pair well with any steak, if you have leftover roast beef, this would be the ultimate combo. Smear the crème fraîche onto both slices of bread, and add a few green leaves on top, before tucking in to this creamy, beefy delight.
7. Pesto
To add a vibrant, flavorful topping to your next steak sandwich, pesto is a delicious option that will give your sandwich an Italian twist. Rich with flavor from fresh basil leaves, Parmesan cheese, and pine nuts, this classic Mediterranean paste brings a unique bite that cuts through the rich meat.
Store-bought pesto is a perfectly good option and will add an umami tang to your sandwich, but if you have a few extra minutes, making your own pesto will take it to the next level. The word pesto literally means "to pound" in Italian, so using a mortar and pestle is the traditional way to make it (though you can also use your food processor). Pound up garlic, grated Parmesan, pine nuts, and plenty of basil, then add some olive oil — or switch it up with some flavored oil instead — until you have the perfect consistency to cling to the bread without it running down your chin when you take a bite.
Apply the pesto to focaccia bread to keep the Italian flavors strong, then add sliced steak, a few leaves of arugula, and tear a little fresh mozzarella cheese on top, before toasting for a minute or so under the broiler. The resulting sandwich will be gooey and packed with aromatic flavor, as the creamy cheese and bright pesto complement the steak for a beautiful Mediterranean-inspired dish.
8. Roasted bell peppers
Steak and peppers are a fantastic combo — if you've ever had steak fajitas, you will know just how good they are — so adding some of that sweetness to your steak sandwich is a move your taste buds will appreciate. And, if you've been put off in the past by bitter green peppers, there are plenty of sweeter options to be found.
Red, orange, and yellow bell peppers are all significantly sweeter than the green ones, even when raw, and if you roast or grill them before adding them to your sandwich, their sweetness will intensify even further. For the best balance of flavor, use a mix of bitter green bell peppers along with the sweeter ones to balance the meatiness of the steak and create contrast.
This combination tastes great on a chunky baguette that can hold up to the juicy steak and peppers without disintegrating, and just a drizzle of aioli over the top will tie everything together. There are few better ways to get in a portion of super nutritious veggies alongside a light yet protein-rich meal.
9. Kimchi
If your steak sandwich is crying out for a zip of something tangy and a little bit spicy, topping it with kimchi is the way to go. This Korean fermented cabbage is the perfect contrast to steak, and will have your taste buds tingling without overpowering the rest of the ingredients.
Kimchi is usually made with garlic, fresh ginger, dried chile flakes or gochugaru, and fish sauce, and these bold flavors combine to create a condiment that pairs with many other foods and that will really lift the flavor of the steak. You can buy it in a jar to save time and effort, but making your own kimchi is straightforward — though you do need to make it at least a day in advance to give it time to ferment.
You won't need much kimchi for your sandwich, meaning you will have plenty left to add to rice, to serve as a side dish, or even to use as a topping on a bowl of soup. Ciabatta is an excellent option for the bread, ideal for layering thinly sliced rump or sirloin on top. Add a few spoonfuls of the kimchi and perhaps some fresh cucumber for extra crunch. It may not be the most traditional steak sandwich you've ever made, but it could be one of the tastiest.
10. Cooper Sharp
If you are making a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, then choosing the right cheese as a topping is, of course, crucial. Before you reach for your usual cheese slice, consider upgrading to something a little more sophisticated, but that still has all the melty goodness your steak sandwich is going to need.
Cooper Sharp is a cheese that originated in Philadelphia, so it seems fitting to use it on this classic Philly recipe. It has a sharper flavor than a regular American cheese, hence the name, but is still just as familiar and satisfying. It will melt beautifully across the meat, cutting through the richness and creating a fantastically gooey experience. For an authentic Philly cheesesteak, make sure to top it with some fried onions for extra depth of flavor. The Cooper Sharp cheese will work well with the other classic ingredients, but won't overshadow them, meaning you can create a showstopping lunch that is a cut above your usual sandwich.