12 Chain Restaurant Salsas, Ranked From Worst To Best

Put plainly, Americans love their salsa. While salsa roja (red) and salsa verde (green) are the two main varieties, other popular variations have been created over the years. Historically, salsa has been a culinary mainstay throughout the Southwestern United States with every Mexican chain restaurant serving its own unique spin on it.

Among the flavors and styles found in many Mexican chain restaurants, salsas roja and verde are often accompanied by diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro into pico de gallo ("rooster's beak"), and salsa fresca (pico de gallo that's blended into a thinner consistency). Avocado are blended with tomatillos into salsa de aguacate, a creamy, thin green salsa that's excellent on tacos. These days, even intriguing additions like mango or corn can be found in salsas. With all this variety, we decided to taste and rank 12 chain restaurants' salsas to find out which one is the absolute best.