Longhorn Steakhouse Shares A Parent Company With This High-End Steakhouse Chain
Longhorn Steakhouse is a popular chain known for serving affordable steaks. Longhorn's prices are comparable to a similar steak spot like Outback Steakhouse or Texas Roadhouse, but there are a number of other chain steakhouses that have a far higher price point. And surprisingly, Longhorn shares a parent company with one of them: Ruth's Chris Steak House.
Longhorn's parent company, Darden Restaurants, acquired the Ruth's Chris restaurant chain back in 2023 for $715 million, all cash. The deal came 15 years after Darden first bought Longhorn, the acquisition of which was finalized in 2007. And, interestingly enough, it's not the only pricey steakhouse chain Darden owns: The parent company acquired The Capital Grille at the same time that it purchased Longhorn Steakhouse back in 2007. And once the Ruth's Chris purchase was finalized in 2023, Darden became owner of the third, fourth, and fifth most popular steakhouse chains in the country. Darden does not own the top two: Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse.
Longhorn Steakhouse and Ruth's Chris have different price points
While they both are owned by Darden Restaurants, each steakhouse has two different reputations, namely that Longhorn is affordable and Ruth's Chris is more of a special occasion spot. At Longhorn, you can get a 9-ounce filet mignon for $31, while Ruth's Chris offers an 8-ounce option for $54. Plus, the Ruth's Chris filet is a la carte, meaning you don't get anything besides the steak; all sides cost extra. However, Longhorn offers two sides with each steak free of charge.
Besides costing more, Ruth's Chris' menu options are higher-end than Longhorn's. As for appetizers, Ruth's Chris offers choices like seared ahi tuna, shrimp cocktail, and a chilled seafood tower, while Longhorn's options include spinach dip and spicy chicken bites. Darden owns a handful of other restaurants, too, besides its steakhouse chains: Olive Garden, Bahama Breeze, and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen are also part of the Darden family.