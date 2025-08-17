Longhorn Steakhouse Shares A Parent Company With This High-End Steakhouse Chain

Longhorn Steakhouse is a popular chain known for serving affordable steaks. Longhorn's prices are comparable to a similar steak spot like Outback Steakhouse or Texas Roadhouse, but there are a number of other chain steakhouses that have a far higher price point. And surprisingly, Longhorn shares a parent company with one of them: Ruth's Chris Steak House.

Longhorn's parent company, Darden Restaurants, acquired the Ruth's Chris restaurant chain back in 2023 for $715 million, all cash. The deal came 15 years after Darden first bought Longhorn, the acquisition of which was finalized in 2007. And, interestingly enough, it's not the only pricey steakhouse chain Darden owns: The parent company acquired The Capital Grille at the same time that it purchased Longhorn Steakhouse back in 2007. And once the Ruth's Chris purchase was finalized in 2023, Darden became owner of the third, fourth, and fifth most popular steakhouse chains in the country. Darden does not own the top two: Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse.