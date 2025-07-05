Outback Vs LongHorn Steakhouse: Which Steak Dinner Is The Best Bang For Your Buck?

There are plenty of steakhouse chains around the country, from high-end names like the Capital Grille to more affordable spots like Outback and LongHorn Steakhouse. If you're looking for a steak dinner that won't break the bank, either of those two restaurants could work. However, to get the most bang for your buck, you should probably head to LongHorn Steakhouse — not to mention LongHorn lands far ahead of Outback on Chowhound's ranking of the best and worst steakhouses.

Your preferred dining experience depends on exactly what you're looking for, but speaking strictly from a cost perspective, LongHorn offers more steak for less money. A 6-ounce filet mignon from LongHorn costs $25.99, while the same sized steak at Outback will run you $28.99; prices could vary slightly depending on your nearest location. Even the least expensive steak at LongHorn, the Renegade Sirloin, costs less than Outback's version — $16.49 for a 6-ounce sirloin at LongHorn versus $17.99 for the same sized sirloin at Outback. Though, admittedly, the Renegade Sirloin is Chowhound's least favorite LongHorn steak option. Both restaurants do offer two sides with each steak, plus a variety of add-ons, some of which cost more.