Outback Vs LongHorn Steakhouse: Which Steak Dinner Is The Best Bang For Your Buck?
There are plenty of steakhouse chains around the country, from high-end names like the Capital Grille to more affordable spots like Outback and LongHorn Steakhouse. If you're looking for a steak dinner that won't break the bank, either of those two restaurants could work. However, to get the most bang for your buck, you should probably head to LongHorn Steakhouse — not to mention LongHorn lands far ahead of Outback on Chowhound's ranking of the best and worst steakhouses.
Your preferred dining experience depends on exactly what you're looking for, but speaking strictly from a cost perspective, LongHorn offers more steak for less money. A 6-ounce filet mignon from LongHorn costs $25.99, while the same sized steak at Outback will run you $28.99; prices could vary slightly depending on your nearest location. Even the least expensive steak at LongHorn, the Renegade Sirloin, costs less than Outback's version — $16.49 for a 6-ounce sirloin at LongHorn versus $17.99 for the same sized sirloin at Outback. Though, admittedly, the Renegade Sirloin is Chowhound's least favorite LongHorn steak option. Both restaurants do offer two sides with each steak, plus a variety of add-ons, some of which cost more.
LongHorn Steakhouse's kids menu meals are also cheaper
When it comes to kids menu prices, LongHorn Steakhouse is still slightly more affordable. A kids cheeseburger and chicken tenders at LongHorn both cost $8.49 compared to $8.79 at Outback. Each chain offers a sirloin steak for kids, and this dish is $9.99 at both, so if the kids are craving steak, there is no clear winner — and in general, the prices are nearly the same. The kids meals at both places come with a beverage and one side dish, and we think that Outback's child-friendly meals are not particularly better or worse than other chain restaurant kids menus.
Speaking of side dishes, if you want to upgrade your steak with a side dish that costs a little extra, the prices are generally the same between the two steakhouses, too. The mac and cheese runs an extra $3 at both locations, as well as other sides, like steamed asparagus. Ultimately, the steaks are more affordable at LongHorn, making it the cheaper option, but other menu items are pretty comparable between the two.