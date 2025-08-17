Use This Part Of A Cucumber To Protect Houseplants From Annoying Pests

Gardening indoors can be a very rewarding experience. Even with more limited space, it is possible to grow vegetables inside, as well as other plants like herbs. Not only do they provide you with fresher produce, but the best houseplants can brighten up your kitchen and breathe a lot of new life into your living space.

Even with the shelter that an indoor space provides, it is sadly still possible for houseplants to be plagued by pests. Fortunately, there's a natural solution that can protect them from bugs: cucumber peels. Just place the peels directly on top of the soil to repel several kinds of unwanted bugs — including but not limited to mites, ants, moths, and silverfish.

Cucumber peels are especially effective as a natural pest repellant thanks to chemical compounds known as cucurbitacins present in them, which taste very bitter and discourage bugs from eating your plants. When combined with other preventative methods, you can ensure that your houseplants are as protected as possible against pests.