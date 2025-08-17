Use This Part Of A Cucumber To Protect Houseplants From Annoying Pests
Gardening indoors can be a very rewarding experience. Even with more limited space, it is possible to grow vegetables inside, as well as other plants like herbs. Not only do they provide you with fresher produce, but the best houseplants can brighten up your kitchen and breathe a lot of new life into your living space.
Even with the shelter that an indoor space provides, it is sadly still possible for houseplants to be plagued by pests. Fortunately, there's a natural solution that can protect them from bugs: cucumber peels. Just place the peels directly on top of the soil to repel several kinds of unwanted bugs — including but not limited to mites, ants, moths, and silverfish.
Cucumber peels are especially effective as a natural pest repellant thanks to chemical compounds known as cucurbitacins present in them, which taste very bitter and discourage bugs from eating your plants. When combined with other preventative methods, you can ensure that your houseplants are as protected as possible against pests.
Other natural ways to protect houseplants from pests
Cucumber peels are just one of several hacks for getting rid of pests. Another popular natural deterrent is coffee grounds, as the strong smell tends to keep most bugs away. To use coffee grounds as a pest repellent, simply spread some on the soil around the plants; this method works both indoors and outdoors.
One of the best natural ways to prevent pests is to use companion plants. Basically, this means planting certain plants or herbs together to create a mutually beneficial relationship between the two. For example, plants like rosemary and thyme help repel pests that are common issues for tomato plants specifically, so planting these together can naturally prevent unwanted bugs from appearing on your tomatoes.
Last but not least, consider trying oils or vinegar as a natural repellant. Neem oil is particularly effective, as its strong smell repels over 200 different types of insects. If you can't get your hands on neem oil, vinegar is a common household item that works as an insect repellent in a pinch. So scatter those cucumber peels in your houseplants and boost their effectiveness with one or more of these natural pest control methods.