The Worst Ingredient A Bartender Can Use In A Whiskey Sour, According To Ina Garten

There are a few ways that the seemingly simple whiskey sour can go south, particularly if your preparation adds egg white to the mix. But even the easier combination of the titular spirit, lemon juice, and simple syrup can end up wonky with the wrong proportions, or just plain abrasive with an inferior spirit. But culinary personality and cookbook author Ina Garten cautions against a common hospitality shortcut, instead: using bottled lemon juice instead of freshly-squeezed.

Speaking about a good whiskey sour with CBS Sunday Morning on the occasion of her memoir's publication, Garten said that "The key to this is that it's fresh juice." She went on to add, "So many times you go to a bar or restaurant and they make whiskey sours with, like, bottled lemon juice. That's just the worst." The shortcut is appealing, being that you might get as little as 1 ounce of juice from a lemon. You'll need about that much for a single whiskey sour, which can become prohibitively time consuming at a busy bar. It can seem like a chore at home, too, particularly if you're making whiskey sours for a group. But some of our favorite tools (and even one cheat code) make souring those whiskeys a little more convenient.