Why You Shouldn't Can Meatballs

On nights when you're craving old-fashioned spaghetti and meatballs — just like mom used to make — having homemade meatballs already canned and ready to eat sounds like a dream. Unfortunately, it's not a dream you should try to make a reality; sadly, meatballs are one of the top foods you should avoid canning at home.

Chowhound spoke to traditional cooking expert Mary Bryant Shrader, creator of the Mary's Nest YouTube channel and author of "The Modern Pioneer Cookbook," and she said that this is due to guidelines from the National Center for Home Food Preservation (NCHFP), which is considered the gold standard for home canning instruction. "The NCHFP does not provide a tested or approved recipe specifically for canning meatballs as a standalone item," Bryant Shrader said. This might confuse you, especially since the NCHFP does provide recipes for canning other meat products, and you can easily find blogs offering instructions for pressure canning meatballs.

However, the key reason that you shouldn't can your own meatballs is because of their non-meat ingredients. Sauces and filler ingredients like breadcrumbs, milk, cheese, and eggs play an important role in the taste and texture of meatballs as we know them. They also introduce too many unknown variables that can adversely affect heat penetration when canning. "Without specific, tested guidelines from the NCHFP, we cannot safely know the time and pressure needed to reach the correct internal temperature for the destruction of pathogens," Bryant Shrader said.