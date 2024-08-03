The Tell-Tale Signs Your Home-Canned Goods Have Spoiled

Some of the most resourceful, thrifty people in the kitchen are those who practice home-canning. This long-standing food preservation technique has stuck around since the early 1800s, and it's clear why. You're looking at ingredients that can be shelved and used for up to a year if the process is conducted correctly. But if done improperly, or your goods have been left to collect dust for too long, you'll be faced with clear signs of spoilage.

Some of these can even signify botulism, a very serious type of food poisoning that can lead to life-altering side effects or, as it happens, death. This foodborne illness thrives in homemade produce. That means that commonly canned goods, such as fruits, vegetables, and even meat and seafood, are always at risk. The possibility of this fatal contamination makes it all the more important to know what indicators of breakdown to look for plus how to prevent them where possible.