How To Turn Coca-Cola Into A Sticky, Sweet, Caramel-Inspired Sauce

Coca-Cola is known the world over for its iconic packaging and singular bubbly brown sugar and caramel-flavor profile that have made it the world's most popular soft drink. Over time this fizzy favorite, that hardly needs any introduction, has made its way into sweet treats like Coca-Cola sheet cake and savory uses like making extra tender and flavorful pulled pork. It has even been used in creative dessert applications like ice cream and frosting. Another way to savor Coca-Cola that might not seem intuitive at first blush is to boil it down into a caramel sauce.

The same caramel notes that make up the still secret formula can be distilled down into a rich sauce that will please the most ardent Coke enthusiasts. The hardest part of making this sauce is that it does require a bit of babysitting at the stovetop, but the results can be lovingly draped over everything from ice cream to chocolate cake or even swirled into your morning cappuccino.