Want To Start Drinking Green Tea? Learn How To Brew It Properly

People start drinking green tea for a lot of different reasons. Maybe you want to lower your caffeine consumption, invest in your health and wellness, or are just looking for something new in your morning routine. Regardless of your motivation, if you're just starting on a journey with drinking green tea, you're in for a world of surprises. Because while all green tea does come from one single plant, the way you brew it differs with each kind of green tea. And brewing your tea correctly is the key to a perfectly comforting, delicious cup.

To unravel the mystery of brewing green tea, we turned to Jee Choe, coffee and tea sommelier and creator of "Oh, How Civilized Blog." She explained the reason why different green teas brew differently has to do with how the tea is processed. Matcha and bagged green tea are made differently, for instance.

"The more delicate the green tea (like sencha), the shorter the steep time should be and lower the water temperature. The more the tea has been processed, the longer the steep time and higher water temperature can be used, as in the case with hojicha and gunpowder," Choe said.