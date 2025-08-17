The Whipped Espresso Shortcut That Creates A Frothy Top Without Using Milk

One of the signature features of an excellent espresso is crema, the tan-colored foam that sits on top. Coffee aficionados all over the world agree that the perfect crema comes down to using fresh beans and a quality espresso machine. Sadly, not all coffee lovers have access to the best coffee bean brands or a coffee maker. (But if you are in the market, stick with the best espresso machines money can buy.) Luckily, there's a way to replicate that much-coveted crema using nothing more than water, ground coffee, sugar, and a moka pot, and it's called a cremina. Creminas have a sweet flavor due to the added sugar, and bring a nice caffeinated buzz that will keep you awake during those dreaded afternoon slumps.

Espresso creminas are made by mixing the first little bit of thick espresso drops that bubble up from a moka with granulated sugar. The sugar-coffee mixture is whipped up in a small bowl with a spoon as quickly as possible until it becomes a light brown paste. When the rest of the coffee from the moka pot is done brewing and has been poured into an espresso cup, a spoonful of the sugar-coffee paste is added to the top, creating the desired layer of cremina on your espresso.