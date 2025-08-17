One Texas Roadhouse Margarita Flavor Hides A Rum-Infused Surprise

Texas Roadhouse, the casual dining chain that's all about the Lone Star state, can be full of surprises. For instance, you may be shocked to learn Texas Roadhouse has not one, but two mascots. Then there's the unexpected combination of flavors in one of the company's signature drinks that combines two classic cocktails in one: For sheer audacity, the Texas Roadhouse hurricane margarita is a drink worth exploring.

It starts with the company's house margarita, then melds it with some of the ingredients of the New Orleans-born hurricane cocktail, such as rum, orange juice, and grenadine. The combination of tequila and rum might seem odd, but it's featured in several cocktails, including Long Island ice teas and mai tai margaritas. Does Texas Roadhouse pull it off here as it does with the Legend margarita, which we chose as one of the 14 best chain restaurant signature cocktails? The answer depends on who you ask, and may also come down to the individual bartender.