Some Of California's Best BBQ Is Tucked Away In An Old West Ghost Town

California has one of the richest food scenes in the United States. Known as the unofficial birthplace of fast food, California has food from so many different cultures and restaurants that cater to all walks of life, from the cheapest fast food to the fine dining of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles. With such a saturated market, it's pretty rare for people to go looking for good eats outside of the major cities, which is a shame because some of the best of what California has to offer isn't always in the busiest places.

Cold Spring Tavern is a perfect example of this. This barbecue restaurant and bar is located in a historical western ghost town in the Los Padres National Forest, which is just outside of Santa Barbara. Hungry guests can find so much more than just California history here; Cold Spring Tavern is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches and other barbecue comfort classics, including baby back pork ribs and pulled pork.

It's a farther trek for a plate of barbecue, but according to visitors, it's worth the effort. Customers have praised the barbecue as well as the side dishes, with many noting that the scenic views and historic setting are quite charming and relaxing. If you ever want to see a different side of California, consider stopping into Cold Spring Tavern for a tasty helping of barbecue.