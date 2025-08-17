Some Of California's Best BBQ Is Tucked Away In An Old West Ghost Town
California has one of the richest food scenes in the United States. Known as the unofficial birthplace of fast food, California has food from so many different cultures and restaurants that cater to all walks of life, from the cheapest fast food to the fine dining of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles. With such a saturated market, it's pretty rare for people to go looking for good eats outside of the major cities, which is a shame because some of the best of what California has to offer isn't always in the busiest places.
Cold Spring Tavern is a perfect example of this. This barbecue restaurant and bar is located in a historical western ghost town in the Los Padres National Forest, which is just outside of Santa Barbara. Hungry guests can find so much more than just California history here; Cold Spring Tavern is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches and other barbecue comfort classics, including baby back pork ribs and pulled pork.
It's a farther trek for a plate of barbecue, but according to visitors, it's worth the effort. Customers have praised the barbecue as well as the side dishes, with many noting that the scenic views and historic setting are quite charming and relaxing. If you ever want to see a different side of California, consider stopping into Cold Spring Tavern for a tasty helping of barbecue.
History meets scenic charm at Cold Spring Tavern
First opened in 1868 as a stagecoach stop, Cold Spring Tavern is one of the most historic restaurants in California. Unfortunately, the building's transition into a tavern isn't well documented, but it is believed that the tavern opened earlier, with the initial structure built around 1860. It enjoyed success throughout the years thanks to the troops and stagecoaches that passed through, remnants of which can still be found in the surrounding buildings of the ghost town.
Cold Spring Tavern has enjoyed quite a bit of excitement throughout the years. It was at one point owned by actress Adelaide Ovington, who was one of many famous figures who visited the historic establishment. Anthony Perkins, known for his lead role in "Psycho" (1960), supposedly had his birthday party at the tavern, and Western movie star Roy Rogers apparently tended bar there for just one day. The tavern is also credited as the first place to ever serve Hidden Valley Ranch back in 1963. All in all, the tavern has seen a lot throughout the years, much of which is proudly on display for visitors to see.
Even though the town itself eventually became a historical site rather than a place of residence, the tavern remains open. Ownership has changed hands a few times, but all involved have been dedicated to preserving this historic location. Today, customers can enjoy the tavern's beloved tri-tip sandwiches and beer-battered onion rings, served daily from 11:30 a.m. to mid-afternoon.