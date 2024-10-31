The Difference Between An Apple Pie And A Crisp Is All In The Topping

There are few desserts as classic to American culture as the apple pie. With a golden crust and a spicy-sweet filling, a flaky apple pie is the center of any good dessert table or bakery case. Apple pie has made starring appearances in music, movies, and literature, and considering its icon status, you'd think you'd know an apple pie when you see one. However, when perusing dessert recipes or browsing the farmers market pastry spread, you might be confusing an apple pie with its close cousin: the apple crisp.

Sure, they have a lot in common. Both dishes feature gooey, cooked apples coated in autumnal flavors like cinnamon and brown sugar. Apple pies, however, are usually encased in a flaky crust, while crisps are coated in a chewy, crunchy topping, much like a streusel. Here's exactly what sets an apple pie apart from an apple crisp — after all, there is a difference between cobblers, crumbles, and crisps, so let's see where pie fits into the equation.