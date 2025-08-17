This College In Oklahoma Has The Nation's Only All-You-Can-Eat Chick-Fil-A

Great news: You don't have to be a student to dine at this dreamy buffet. When it's open to the public, it costs around $16 for entry — a pretty sweet deal. But, if you do happen to be a University of Oklahoma student, the fantastic news is that entry to this all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A location costs just one meal card swipe (often less than $10).

The restaurant isn't laid out buffet-style with mountains of nuggets, fries, and sandwiches ready for the taking. Instead, it works like a regular Chick-fil-A. Go up to the counter to order, grab your meal when it's ready, and take it to a table to eat. The obvious happy catch is that, at this location, you can keep going back up for more until you're full or they close — usually 8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends. This means you can't have a classic late-night college chow-down, but you can still enjoy all-day nuggets to fuel your studies.

Now, there are actually two Chick-fil-A Express spots on campus. One sticks to the basics (nuggets, fries, sandwiches, and sodas) while the other offers extras like salads, milkshakes, and wraps. Either way, it's the campus spot where the phrase "winner, winner chicken dinner" feels like a serious understatement. There are college towns known for their unique food offerings, but this Oklahoma university takes the cake in our book.