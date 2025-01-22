Can You Guess Which US State Has The Most Chick-Fil-A Locations?
The United States has tons of beloved fast food chains. If you're craving a delicious sandwich with fresh vegetables, you can visit Subway or Jimmy John's. Or if you want a classic American cheeseburger, you can find a McDonald's or Burger King in nearly every city. Perhaps you are seeking a warm, filling pizza for dinner. You can hit up Dominos, Pizza Hut, or Little Caesars for a standard pie. Alternatively, Taco Bell can be there for those craving a few hard-shell tacos and a bean burrito. Then there is Chick-fil-A, an establishment that has cultivated a unique reputation amid its competitors. The restaurant is known for its chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and tangy signature sauce, as well as its extra friendly customer service.
Since opening its first shop in 1967, Chick-fil-A has expanded to nearly every state in the country. There are only three of the 50 states without a Chick-fil-A restaurant: Alaska, Hawaii, and Vermont. Most states even have multiple locations, ranging from two to nearly 500. But which state has the most locations? Texas, the second-largest state, takes home the prize. There, along with cowboy hats, country music, and bean-less chili, you will find 489 locations as of 2024 — which is 29 more than in 2023. Florida, the state with the second most locations, trails heavily behind Texas with only 334 restaurants. So, if you ever find yourself driving through the vast expanse of the Lone Star State, you'll never have to go too far to get your hands on an original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.
Chick-fil-A is hoping to expand in another state
Chick-fil-A has expanded greatly through 2024, as seen by the abundance of new shops in Texas compared to the previous year. And, good news for all the chicken lovers out there, the restaurant has no plans of slowing down. In September 2024, Chick-fil-A announced that they will open 25 to 30 new restaurants throughout the state of Michigan. The expansion is set to bring in roughly 2,500 jobs to the Great Lakes State. As of now, there are only 28 restaurants in the state, which is up from 25 in 2023. The upcoming new restaurants will be in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Jackson, Flint-Saginaw, and Benton Harbor areas.
Chick-fil-A's Area Director for the Midwest Region, Scott Mayson, wrote in a statement for a press release that the state's "unique blend of rural, suburban, and city neighborhoods" drew them to the expansion, adding that it was a "clear next step."
The new year will also see the fast food chain opening its first location in southwest Austin, Texas. Construction on the new building is reportedly slated to wrap in November 2025, meaning the new store could be ready to serve customers by the end of the year. In the meantime, you can grab a chicken sandwich at one of the existing 14 Chick-fil-A locations in the Austin area, with two at University of Texas campuses, and another two less than 10 miles from the new store.