Can You Guess Which US State Has The Most Chick-Fil-A Locations?

The United States has tons of beloved fast food chains. If you're craving a delicious sandwich with fresh vegetables, you can visit Subway or Jimmy John's. Or if you want a classic American cheeseburger, you can find a McDonald's or Burger King in nearly every city. Perhaps you are seeking a warm, filling pizza for dinner. You can hit up Dominos, Pizza Hut, or Little Caesars for a standard pie. Alternatively, Taco Bell can be there for those craving a few hard-shell tacos and a bean burrito. Then there is Chick-fil-A, an establishment that has cultivated a unique reputation amid its competitors. The restaurant is known for its chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and tangy signature sauce, as well as its extra friendly customer service.

Since opening its first shop in 1967, Chick-fil-A has expanded to nearly every state in the country. There are only three of the 50 states without a Chick-fil-A restaurant: Alaska, Hawaii, and Vermont. Most states even have multiple locations, ranging from two to nearly 500. But which state has the most locations? Texas, the second-largest state, takes home the prize. There, along with cowboy hats, country music, and bean-less chili, you will find 489 locations as of 2024 — which is 29 more than in 2023. Florida, the state with the second most locations, trails heavily behind Texas with only 334 restaurants. So, if you ever find yourself driving through the vast expanse of the Lone Star State, you'll never have to go too far to get your hands on an original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.