Rice Krispies Treats Are A Simple And Delicious Snack To Make High Protein
We know — you're seeing high-protein recipes all over the internet. But is it really a problem? A higher-protein meal (versus, say, a higher-carb meal) will leave you feeling fuller on less volume and give you a steadier energy boost than the crash you might get from tons of sugar or carbs alone. Yes, you can add protein to your coffee and your pasta dishes, but even your Rice Krispies can get a boost. And no, there's no cottage cheese involved here (though that protein-rich stuff does make for a delicious high-protein chocolate mousse).
The base recipe is classic: melted butter, marshmallows, and Rice Krispies cereal. On their own, Rice Krispies treats are fast and fun, but they deliver next to nothing when it comes to protein — mainly just offering sugar and carbs. Adding a scoop of protein powder changes that completely, boosting them up to potentially a full serving per bar (about 10 to 20 grams, depending on the powder you use).
Making them is just as easy as the classic method. Melt the butter and marshmallows together over low heat, then stir in your protein powder until it's fully blended and smooth. You can go with unflavored protein or try flavors like vanilla, sugar cookie, or even chocolate. Add the cereal, mix until coated, and press into a pan. You still get that chewy, nostalgic Rice Krispies texture, but with a more balanced nutrition profile.
How to make protein Rice Krispies treats
There are definitely some secret ingredients you can add to make Rice Krispies treats richer. When adding protein powder, though, the type and flavor matter if you want to keep that classic texture. Whey protein blends smoothly into the marshmallow mixture and keeps bars stickier. Casein protein works too, but it makes them a little denser. For dairy-free options, plant-based proteins like brown rice or pea can work, though they may have a slightly grainier texture. Experiment with protein flavors, or swap in Fruity Pebbles or sprinkles for some color. It's possible that adding protein powder will up the stickiness of this already sticky mixture. Oil the back of a spatula to make pressing them in the pan a little easier.
Interestingly, Rice Krispies treats already have a place in gym culture as a quick, high glycemic pre-workout snack. The idea is that the treats deliver fast-digesting carbs for a quick zap of energy before heavy lifting (you could always lower sugar by swapping in sugar-free marshmallows). Adding protein turns them into a two-in-one workout treat — fuel for your workout plus building blocks for muscle recovery afterward.
Make a batch, wrap the bars individually, and you can keep them in the fridge for grab-and-go snacks for about a week or so. Storing them at room temperature can preserve the gooey texture, but they may go stale quicker. Grab your gym bros, your apron, and your Rice Krispies, and get cooking!