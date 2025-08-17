Rice Krispies Treats Are A Simple And Delicious Snack To Make High Protein

We know — you're seeing high-protein recipes all over the internet. But is it really a problem? A higher-protein meal (versus, say, a higher-carb meal) will leave you feeling fuller on less volume and give you a steadier energy boost than the crash you might get from tons of sugar or carbs alone. Yes, you can add protein to your coffee and your pasta dishes, but even your Rice Krispies can get a boost. And no, there's no cottage cheese involved here (though that protein-rich stuff does make for a delicious high-protein chocolate mousse).

The base recipe is classic: melted butter, marshmallows, and Rice Krispies cereal. On their own, Rice Krispies treats are fast and fun, but they deliver next to nothing when it comes to protein — mainly just offering sugar and carbs. Adding a scoop of protein powder changes that completely, boosting them up to potentially a full serving per bar (about 10 to 20 grams, depending on the powder you use).

Making them is just as easy as the classic method. Melt the butter and marshmallows together over low heat, then stir in your protein powder until it's fully blended and smooth. You can go with unflavored protein or try flavors like vanilla, sugar cookie, or even chocolate. Add the cereal, mix until coated, and press into a pan. You still get that chewy, nostalgic Rice Krispies texture, but with a more balanced nutrition profile.