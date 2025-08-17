Take Chili's Salsa To The Next Level With Another One Of The Chain's Iconic Dips

When you go to any Tex-Mex spot, the best part is the chips and salsa — or so we thought. We ranked all of Chili's appetizers, and chips and salsa didn't make the top of the list. However, this simple starter has the potential to be so much more thanks to a fun, fan-inspired hack.

The idea is simple: Mix Chili's salsa with the chain's herby, housemade ranch to create a creamy, tomatoey dip that's equal parts tangy, spicy, and cool. It's as easy (and delicious) as it sounds. Order a side of ranch with your chips and salsa, swirl them together, and you've got a flavor-packed dip that feels fresh and exciting without costing much more than the original. At many locations, an extra side of sauce costs about $0.50.

We also ranked all of Chili's margaritas, because after the chips, the margarita is the best part of the meal! Pair one (perhaps our favorite, the Spicy Frozen Patrón Margarita) with this upgraded salsa hack, and you've got yourself a Chili's drinks and apps experience that rivals anything else on the menu.