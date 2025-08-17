Take Chili's Salsa To The Next Level With Another One Of The Chain's Iconic Dips
When you go to any Tex-Mex spot, the best part is the chips and salsa — or so we thought. We ranked all of Chili's appetizers, and chips and salsa didn't make the top of the list. However, this simple starter has the potential to be so much more thanks to a fun, fan-inspired hack.
The idea is simple: Mix Chili's salsa with the chain's herby, housemade ranch to create a creamy, tomatoey dip that's equal parts tangy, spicy, and cool. It's as easy (and delicious) as it sounds. Order a side of ranch with your chips and salsa, swirl them together, and you've got a flavor-packed dip that feels fresh and exciting without costing much more than the original. At many locations, an extra side of sauce costs about $0.50.
We also ranked all of Chili's margaritas, because after the chips, the margarita is the best part of the meal! Pair one (perhaps our favorite, the Spicy Frozen Patrón Margarita) with this upgraded salsa hack, and you've got yourself a Chili's drinks and apps experience that rivals anything else on the menu.
Mix, match, and master the Chili's salsa hack
Ranch is just the beginning when it comes to taking Chili's salsa to tastier heights. The chain also offers a multitude of other sauces to mix in, including avocado ranch, buffalo ranch, and bleu cheese dressing. Avocado ranch adds creaminess with a subtle, herby note that has the potential to be delicious. Buffalo ranch brings heat and tang to the mix, and bleu cheese delivers a bold, funky kick. They're all perfect for chip-dipping, but could also make fantastic spreads for burgers or crispy chicken sandwiches.
If you're chasing something closer to Chipotle's secret menu spicy queso, swap ranch for white queso and stir the cheese into the salsa. The result is richer, creamier, and loaded with cheesy depth, while still keeping that fresh tomato flavor. It's perfect for chips, but just as good drizzled over quesadillas or paired with Chili's Southwestern egg rolls. Want to go all out? Combine salsa, ranch, and Chili's popular Skillet Beef Queso for a tangy, zesty, and downright addictive dip that you truly won't find elsewhere.
Adding a side of ranch to chips and salsa could cost you less than a buck, but if you're a true sauce devotee (and if you don't know the hack to get Chili's chips and salsa for free), the Dip Trio might be a smarter move. This menu option lets you choose salsa, ranch, and one more dip — whether that's queso or another favorite — with plenty of chips for mixing and matching.