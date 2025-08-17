Why The World's Most Expensive Peanut Butter Costs Well Over A Grand

The most expensive peanut butter in the world comes in a very plain package. And there aren't any super fancy ingredients like the gold leaf or diamond flakes found in Serendipity 3's Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, the world's most expensive drinking chocolate with a $250,000 price tag. By comparison, the peanut butter is a steal at only $1,217. And for that price you get not one 170 gram package, but three. So why does this peanut butter cost so much?

At the top of the label you'll find the words "Standard Reference Material" and near the bottom the name of this nut butter's producer: National Institute of Standards and Technology. This is the key to the cost. This isn't just any peanut butter. It's the peanut butter by which all other peanut butter is judged, whether it's a well-known brand like Jif or a generic brand like Walmart's Great Value (which is just as good as the name brand, by the way). At least when it comes to the all-important label on the back of food packages that list the content's nutritional values, which is overseen by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Companies buy this peanut butter to make sure their testing equipment is working properly.