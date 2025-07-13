A Look At The Rarest, Most Expensive Ice Cream In The World

For those who seek out the most expensive food items that money can buy, there's no dearth of options. From the gold-plated, most expensive burger in the world to the world's most expensive caviar, which can run you the price of a down payment on a house, there are some truly exorbitantly priced dishes out there waiting for the right customers to enjoy them. But the planet's most expensive ice cream might well be the final boss in frozen dessert opulence.

The priciest ice cream in the world actually comes from a country that neighbors China, where it's posited that ice cream was created hundreds of years ago. In 2023, Japanese luxury gelato brand Cellato released Byakuya, selling portions of the creamy treat for a whopping $6,696 each. At this hefty price tag, it's no surprise that Byakuya caught the attention of Guinness World Records, which officially bestowed it with the title of "world's most expensive ice cream." So, if you've got around 880,000 yen (around $6,034 USD) just lying around, you too can experience this unique, lavish dessert with sweet and savory undertones for yourself.