The Ohio Supermarket Known For Delicious Fried Chicken Only Has 12 Locations
Supermarket fried chicken is one of the greatest inventions of the modern age. It's cheap, filling, and a great alternative to fast food if you don't have any time to cook. Those living in Cleveland aren't short for choices, either — places like Heinen's, Giant Eagle, and Lucky Market are just a few of the many decent options in the area. According to a taste test by Cleveland.com, however, the fried chicken at Dave's Markets stands above the rest, and you can get it in only 12 locations.
Dave's Markets is an institution in Cleveland, a fifth-generation family-owned business that's been around for nearly a century. Founder Alex Saltzman first set up shop in the late 1920s, opening a small corner store along 33rd and Payne Avenue. In the years since, Dave's has evolved into a full-fledged supermarket chain servicing Cleveland and its surrounding neighborhoods. There are currently six locations in the city proper, two in Cleveland Heights, and a branch each at Euclid, Garfield Heights, and Richmond Heights. The only location that isn't adjacent to Cleveland is the store in Akron, along East Exchange Street.
The fried chicken at Dave's Markets has been described as juicy and tender, with crunchy, well-spiced chicken. It's so tasty, you'll probably want to get a whole bucket for yourself, freeze the leftover fried chicken, and reheat it later. While you're at it, try tossing it in the cheesy upgrade your fried chicken deserves for an extra punch of umami.
What makes the fried chicken at Dave's Markets so good?
Dave's Markets sources its chicken from Perdue Farms, which coincidentally is also a family-owned business founded in the 1920s. These chickens are raised free-range, which researchers have found results in meat that's juicier and more tender — likely because the muscles are generally healthier from the increased movement and exercise. The chicken is then dipped in Dave's secret blend of herbs and spices before being fried in oil with zero trans fat, which also makes it a little more heart-friendly. It's definitely not one of the grocery-prepared meals you might want to avoid buying.
What really sets grocery fried chicken apart, however, is value and convenience. A 12-piece bucket of fried chicken at Dave's costs just under $20 if you order online; the same item at KFC will set you back $35 via UberEats. The fact that you can just pick it up while doing your groceries also saves you a lot of time compared to getting takeout.
It also helps that Dave's consistently gives back to the community, whether through opening locations in recognized food deserts, or by partnering with hospitals to make healthy food more accessible for women and children. When your fried chicken comes from a business recognized as a positive member of the community it serves, it's bound to taste a little better. It's almost a shame that you can only get it in Cleveland or Akron — but then again, good chicken is worth traveling for.