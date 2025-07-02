The Ohio Supermarket Known For Delicious Fried Chicken Only Has 12 Locations

Supermarket fried chicken is one of the greatest inventions of the modern age. It's cheap, filling, and a great alternative to fast food if you don't have any time to cook. Those living in Cleveland aren't short for choices, either — places like Heinen's, Giant Eagle, and Lucky Market are just a few of the many decent options in the area. According to a taste test by Cleveland.com, however, the fried chicken at Dave's Markets stands above the rest, and you can get it in only 12 locations.

Dave's Markets is an institution in Cleveland, a fifth-generation family-owned business that's been around for nearly a century. Founder Alex Saltzman first set up shop in the late 1920s, opening a small corner store along 33rd and Payne Avenue. In the years since, Dave's has evolved into a full-fledged supermarket chain servicing Cleveland and its surrounding neighborhoods. There are currently six locations in the city proper, two in Cleveland Heights, and a branch each at Euclid, Garfield Heights, and Richmond Heights. The only location that isn't adjacent to Cleveland is the store in Akron, along East Exchange Street.

The fried chicken at Dave's Markets has been described as juicy and tender, with crunchy, well-spiced chicken. It's so tasty, you'll probably want to get a whole bucket for yourself, freeze the leftover fried chicken, and reheat it later. While you're at it, try tossing it in the cheesy upgrade your fried chicken deserves for an extra punch of umami.