You Can Find Ohio's Best Breakfast Sandwich In A Tiny Vintage Trailer In Cincinnati
In our effort to discover the best breakfast sandwiches in every U.S. state, chatter on the worldwide web led us to a little place dubbed Cackleberry in Cincinnati. And while surprising, we also realized that, sometimes, the best foods come from unsuspecting places, like a trailer in a parking lot. Such is the case with Cackleberry which is where you can find Ohio's best breakfast sandwich, served fresh from the window of a trailer-turned-food-truck.
Run by a husband-and-wife duo, China and Nate Kautz, the business operates out of a vintage 1968 trailer in the city's Walnut Hills neighborhood. Only open on weekends, Cackleberry offers six egg sandwiches to choose from, including the beloved Porter. This delicious sandwich features tamagoyaki-style eggs (a Japanese rolled omelet) and goetta, a regional breakfast sausage that blends pork, beef, and steel-cut oats — a Cincinnati staple. On top of this, the sandwich is enhanced with savory Dijon microgreens, Muenster cheese, and a tangy mustard aioli. Known for drawing crowds, customers rave about the food truck and its thoughtfully curated breakfast sandwiches on multiple platforms, including Yelp and Reddit.
What to expect if you go to Cackleberry
Each sandwich on the menu at Cackleberry is made using local pasture-raised eggs and served on a warm, soft brioche bun. While the Smalls sandwich comes with a caramelized onion aioli, the Mila boasts avocado, everything bagel cream cheese, and a bold Spanish romesco sauce that's known for packing a flavorful punch. Meanwhile, the Benny has hickory-smoked bacon, caramelized onion, and sriracha ketchup. As for the Lola, this sandwich includes crispy spam (here are some ways to take spam to the next level at home), green onions, chives, and a sriracha mayo sauce. Finally, the Lolo offers up a Filipino take with longanisa (Filipino sweet sausage) and atchara (a Filipino pickled slaw).
Customers who have reviewed Cackleberry have described the tamagoyaki-style eggs as deliciously fluffy and cloud-like, and remarked that all the ingredients meld together perfectly. One customer who ordered the Benny wrote on Yelp, "The sandwich was outstanding. Made fresh and hot with obviously high-quality ingredients, the sandwich was without a doubt one of, if not the best, breakfast sandwiches I'd ever had." Others mentioned the "tasty toppings" and "addicting aioli," and declared it "1000% worth the wait." Cackleberry opens at 9 a.m. but can get backed up, so if you plan to make a trip, it's best to get there on the earlier side.