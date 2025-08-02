You Can Find Ohio's Best Breakfast Sandwich In A Tiny Vintage Trailer In Cincinnati

In our effort to discover the best breakfast sandwiches in every U.S. state, chatter on the worldwide web led us to a little place dubbed Cackleberry in Cincinnati. And while surprising, we also realized that, sometimes, the best foods come from unsuspecting places, like a trailer in a parking lot. Such is the case with Cackleberry which is where you can find Ohio's best breakfast sandwich, served fresh from the window of a trailer-turned-food-truck.

Run by a husband-and-wife duo, China and Nate Kautz, the business operates out of a vintage 1968 trailer in the city's Walnut Hills neighborhood. Only open on weekends, Cackleberry offers six egg sandwiches to choose from, including the beloved Porter. This delicious sandwich features tamagoyaki-style eggs (a Japanese rolled omelet) and goetta, a regional breakfast sausage that blends pork, beef, and steel-cut oats — a Cincinnati staple. On top of this, the sandwich is enhanced with savory Dijon microgreens, Muenster cheese, and a tangy mustard aioli. Known for drawing crowds, customers rave about the food truck and its thoughtfully curated breakfast sandwiches on multiple platforms, including Yelp and Reddit.