Why Jimmy Dean Sausage Isn't In Our Top 3 Picks

Jimmy Dean has been synonymous with breakfast foods since the country singer founded the company (and named it after himself) in 1969. It's known for ready-to-heat freezer breakfasts like egg and English muffin sandwiches, and for a robust selection of pre-cooked and raw sausage. While Jimmy Dean products often rank high in our taste tests they don't always make the top three — the company's bacon placed fourth in our ranking and its sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich came in fifth. And Jimmy Dean's regular sausage didn't make the top three in our ranking of sausage brands, either. It lost out to sausages from The Fresh Market, Conecuh, and Trader Joe's.

Jimmy Dean's regular pork sausage isn't the worst out there. The texture and flavor are exactly what our taste tester expected from a classic pork sausage. It'll probably remain a popular go-to for many recipes that call for ground sausage, but there are brands that make a better tasting product. In fact, our taste tester thought Jimmy Dean makes a better product — the Jimmy Dean Sage Sausage. Jimmy Dean's regular pork sausage isn't very flavorful. There aren't any notes of fennel or touches of sage to really bring the sausage to life. It's dull, a little on the fatty side, and underwhelming if you're cooking up a basic sausage patty.