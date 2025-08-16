Designers Say This Microwave Setup Is Secretly Aging Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You want an updated, modern-looking kitchen that functions flawlessly, but kitchen design trends are always changing; it can be tough to know where to start. Cara Woodhouse, who partnered with Monogram to share home design tips and celebrate her book, "It's a Mood: Your home. Your vibe," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share one of the key giveaways of a dated kitchen: The over-the-range microwave.

Woodhouse says that a microwave installed over your stovetop can interrupt the flow of your kitchen, making it harder to move from one task to another (plus they simply don't look like a conscious choice). "They can visually dominate the space and don't feel custom or integrated. Today's kitchens are about thoughtful placement and seamless integration," Woodhouse says. Woodhouse is a fan of Monogram microwave drawers, which make it easy for your microwave to disappear into cabinets. They're also an ergonomically comfy option; you simply open the drawer, place your food on the platform, and slide it into the microwave. Similarly to operating a dishwasher, it's easy to hit the buttons on the panel and you don't need to bend down to operate the microwave.