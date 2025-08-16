Designers Say This Microwave Setup Is Secretly Aging Your Kitchen
You want an updated, modern-looking kitchen that functions flawlessly, but kitchen design trends are always changing; it can be tough to know where to start. Cara Woodhouse, who partnered with Monogram to share home design tips and celebrate her book, "It's a Mood: Your home. Your vibe," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share one of the key giveaways of a dated kitchen: The over-the-range microwave.
Woodhouse says that a microwave installed over your stovetop can interrupt the flow of your kitchen, making it harder to move from one task to another (plus they simply don't look like a conscious choice). "They can visually dominate the space and don't feel custom or integrated. Today's kitchens are about thoughtful placement and seamless integration," Woodhouse says. Woodhouse is a fan of Monogram microwave drawers, which make it easy for your microwave to disappear into cabinets. They're also an ergonomically comfy option; you simply open the drawer, place your food on the platform, and slide it into the microwave. Similarly to operating a dishwasher, it's easy to hit the buttons on the panel and you don't need to bend down to operate the microwave.
Other ways to take focus away from your microwave and modernize your kitchen
While a microwave drawer can be convenient and help create a modern look, it's a pricey choice. If installing a pull-out microwave drawer isn't an option for your kitchen or "if moving the microwave isn't possible, you can still improve the look," say Cara Woodhouse. "Enclose it within a built-in niche or surround it with open shelving to soften the visual impact."
If your microwave sits on your countertop rather than above your stove, Woodhouse recommends finding a way to keep it out of sight. She says creating an appliance garage can be a smart way to free up counter space and direct focus away from your microwave (it's also a smart move for storing other appliances, including your air fryer and stand mixer). You can also try adding a microwave cart to your kitchen to get your microwave off the counter and create a more streamlined look. Another way to tuck your microwave away, out of sight, is to place it in a cabinet. While you need to keep the cabinet door open while operating it to ensure proper airflow, this can be a simple, zero-cost way to create a more modern, spacious look. If you go this route, be sure to keep your microwave super clean so any lingering odors aren't trapped in your cabinets.