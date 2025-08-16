Panda Express Has A Secret Location Most People Never Visit
If you happen to have a job that has you walking through the Pentagon on a regular basis, you might be surprised to catch a whiff of Panda Express as you make your way to your next meeting. The Pentagon has a surprising number of quick-service restaurants to make it easy for employees and visitors to grab a bite to eat without leaving the facility. While it can be (understandably) a little tough to nail down exactly what restaurants are operating inside the Pentagon, some chains, including Dunkin', McDonald's, Five Guys, and Taco Bell are publicly listed as offering service within the building.
Panda Express operates in the Pentagon's food court. It's open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays, making it easy for employees to enjoy the best Panda Express menu items. It's easy to find the location — the second floor of the food court — as it's located near the center courtyard, near Jamba Juice and Moe's Southwest Grill.
What it's like to eat Panda Express in the Pentagon
While it's difficult to know until you've done it yourself, it seems like eating lunch at Panda Express in the Pentagon is similar to enjoying lunch in a mall food court. The location is close to the center courtyard of the food court, which means you can kick back and enjoy lunch outdoors. The courtyard is similar to a standard park — you'll find vending machines, picnic tables, benches, and plenty of open green space.
You may not find the exact same menu at the Panda Express at the Pentagon as you'd find in a stand-alone restaurant. Much like other food court locations, the Panda Express in the Pentagon seems to offer a few of the chain's beloved favorites, likely to help meet the demands of most customers while working with limited space. The chain's website says that it offers a number of popular menu items at the Pentagon, like Orange Chicken and Honey Walnut Shrimp (which is our personal favorite Panda Express dish).