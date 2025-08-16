Panda Express Has A Secret Location Most People Never Visit

If you happen to have a job that has you walking through the Pentagon on a regular basis, you might be surprised to catch a whiff of Panda Express as you make your way to your next meeting. The Pentagon has a surprising number of quick-service restaurants to make it easy for employees and visitors to grab a bite to eat without leaving the facility. While it can be (understandably) a little tough to nail down exactly what restaurants are operating inside the Pentagon, some chains, including Dunkin', McDonald's, Five Guys, and Taco Bell are publicly listed as offering service within the building.

Panda Express operates in the Pentagon's food court. It's open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays, making it easy for employees to enjoy the best Panda Express menu items. It's easy to find the location — the second floor of the food court — as it's located near the center courtyard, near Jamba Juice and Moe's Southwest Grill.