Our Favorite Panda Express Dish Is Amazing In Every Sense Of The Word

From its humble beginnings as a family-owned restaurant in California to its now international presence with over 2,000 locations in the United States alone, Panda Express is a unique player in the fast casual scene. Combining a menu that includes several regular entrees (plus a few seasonal surprises) and an innovative service model, it has become a staple for quick and tasty American-Chinese cuisine. Panda Express has cultivated an extensive menu over the years, and recently Chowhound took on the daunting task of ranking 12 Panda Express menu items to find out which one is the best of the best.

Our clear gold medalist is the Honey Walnut Shrimp. While it may be a shocker for all those Orange Chicken enthusiasts out there — Panda Express invented the "international" dish, after all — there are plenty of reasons why the Honey Walnut Shrimp is superior. It's a premium-labeled item, which does mean it has a slightly higher price tag, but it's one of the few upsells in the fast food world that is actually worth the money.