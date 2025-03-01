Here Are The Restaurants You'll Find In The Pentagon Food Court

Recently, a song called "McDonald's in the Pentagon" by Silly Stu went viral on TikTok, with the song playfully musing on burger-flipping in the biggest government building in the United States. While it's definitely a funny bit and a catchy tune, it also happens to be true; there is, indeed, a McDonald's in the Pentagon.

That's not all, though: There's actually an entire food court in the Pentagon. Known as the Concourse Food Court, this dining area is either currently home to or in the process of opening a Five Guys, Popeye's, Starbucks, Dunkin', Subway, Panera Bread, and Baskin Robbins in the realm of nationwide chains, as well as restaurant locations for Lebanese Taverna and SmokeDatt Barbecue (also stylized as SmokeDatt BBQ). Lebanese Taverna is a small chain of restaurants in Washington, D.C. that's been serving delicious Lebanese food since the late '70s, while SmokeDatt BBQ is a prominent smokehouse catering service in the area that also runs a food truck.

While the Concourse Food Court houses the most restaurants in the Pentagon, it isn't the only dining option. There are restaurants and cafes dotted all around the building, some of which are widely recognized chains and some of which are more unique.