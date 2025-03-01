Here Are The Restaurants You'll Find In The Pentagon Food Court
Recently, a song called "McDonald's in the Pentagon" by Silly Stu went viral on TikTok, with the song playfully musing on burger-flipping in the biggest government building in the United States. While it's definitely a funny bit and a catchy tune, it also happens to be true; there is, indeed, a McDonald's in the Pentagon.
That's not all, though: There's actually an entire food court in the Pentagon. Known as the Concourse Food Court, this dining area is either currently home to or in the process of opening a Five Guys, Popeye's, Starbucks, Dunkin', Subway, Panera Bread, and Baskin Robbins in the realm of nationwide chains, as well as restaurant locations for Lebanese Taverna and SmokeDatt Barbecue (also stylized as SmokeDatt BBQ). Lebanese Taverna is a small chain of restaurants in Washington, D.C. that's been serving delicious Lebanese food since the late '70s, while SmokeDatt BBQ is a prominent smokehouse catering service in the area that also runs a food truck.
While the Concourse Food Court houses the most restaurants in the Pentagon, it isn't the only dining option. There are restaurants and cafes dotted all around the building, some of which are widely recognized chains and some of which are more unique.
A closer look at the restaurants in the Pentagon building
The McDonald's in the Pentagon is certainly one of the most interesting McDonald's locations in the world, but it's just scratching the surface when it comes to dining in this government building. The Pentagon also houses a Taco Bell, a fun secret not many know about Taco Bell. Panda Express, Jamba Juice, and Potbelly Sandwich Works are also convenient dining options.
As you've probably noticed, a lot of food at the Pentagon is chain based, likely due to convenience. For example, Starbucks is a sensible choice for both food and drink; plus, Starbucks' highly caffeinated drinks can help government workers get through the workday. There are other, fuller dining options, too, like Bistro 108 and Moe's Southwest Grill.
Some restaurants have more than one location in the Pentagon. For example, Baskin Robbins and Dunkin' are both available in the Concourse Food Court and near Corridor 7 on the right side of the building. Other examples include the Market Basket Cafe, with two locations open 24/7, and Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine — yes, the famous one from Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" — which operates two carts in addition to its actual restaurant.