Should Ketchup Be Stored In The Fridge Or The Pantry? Here's Heinz's Answer To This Age-Old Question

The debate over ketchup storage has raged for decades: Should we keep this condiment in the fridge or the cupboard? The same question can come up for other condiments, like hot sauce and peanut butter, but answers seem to vary. Well, Heinz has finally put an end to this argument. The world's top producer of ketchup is making the answer quite clear: Keep your ketchup in the fridge.

As a Heinz representative told the Daily Mail, as reported by The Mirror, "This is the best way to maintain the delicious tangy taste of our Heinz Tomato Ketchup that you know and love." It's on the label, too, which clearly states, "For best results, refrigerate after opening," and reiterated by Heinz via X with a tweet that simply reads: "Because of its natural acidity, Heinz® Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality."

Heinz Tomato Ketchup has been around since 1876, when it first hit the market as "catsup." Since that time, Heinz has made a name as one of the country's largest producers of ketchup. With that kind of clout, the brand has definitely earned the right to call the shots for how you store your ketchup at home.