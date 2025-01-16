Why Ketchup Belongs In Your Next Stir-Fry

Stir-fry is one of those super satisfying takeout meals, complete with your choice of veggies and/or protein, served over starchy rice and seasoned to perfection — and it's also super fun to make at home. But while this dish may be decidedly Asian in origin, there's an ingredient firmly of the American culinary canon that is actually a major stir-fry game changer — and that's ketchup.

Good old-fashioned tomato ketchup may not seem like it belongs in your stir-fry, but there are sound reasons this addition makes good sense. Consider what ketchup is comprised of: a combination of tomatoes, sugar, and vinegar, seasoned with spices and flavorings. At its most basic, ketchup is so appealing because of that range of qualities: it's sweet and sour, spicy and rich with umami flavor, and satisfyingly thick and creamy. So while you may be more accustomed to slathering a burger in this stuff, consider how it can contribute those elements in the framework of a versatile stir-fry.