How To Decide If Your Recipe Needs Minced Or Grated Ginger

Once you've gone to all the trouble of identifying a recipe you actually want to try, gathered each of its ingredients, and implemented an old school test taking tip to ensure home cooking success, a few flicks of a knife can still send the whole thing off the rails. Some botanicals (garlic most prominent among them) turn out more or less potent depending simply on how you chop, slice, or otherwise pulverize them. This is also true for wonderfully fragrant fresh ginger. So Chowhound tapped Tara Bench, cookbook author and founder of Tara Teaspoon, to determine when to mince or grate ginger for the finest flavor.

"I think about the role I want ginger to play in a dish before deciding on a grated preparation or minced," Bench explained. The path ultimately depends on the desired intensity. "Grated ginger will add loads of juice and essential oils so I love it in sauces, vinaigrettes, marinades, and batters with a smooth texture," she shared with Chowhound exclusively. "I use minced ginger when I want little bursts of flavor and a milder bite. It's great in dishes like stir fry, and soups or curries."