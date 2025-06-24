Use This Test-Taking Tip To Help Avoid A Recipe-Ruining Cooking Mistake

Few things can spark excitement in the kitchen as brightly as the promise of a new recipe. The uncharted territory might just turn out to be one of your new signature dishes — a personal best that you use to wow guests and bring to holiday gatherings forevermore. Or it might tumble into chaos and send you grasping for delivery apps, should your cooking hubris keep you from one tiny but mighty task before you even turn on the oven: reading the whole darn recipe.

Do not just skim it. Do not simply scan for ingredients, cooking temperature, and timing. Read the recipe to completion just like you used to do in your childhood standardized testing days. This literally old school approach is just as effective when you're trying to recreate Julia Child's coq au vin as it is when you're trying to color bubbles with No. 2 pencils. Just like those ancient reading comprehension tests, really studying a recipe to the end will help you better understand its content and more effectively solve for its answer, which is, in this case, a delicious dish. In something like Child's preferred bird recipe, for example, fully understanding the recipe can help you determine whether its okay to use chicken when coq actually means rooster (yes), whether red or white wine is required (either is fine), and if you actually have to light the pan on fire at some point (not really) before you're up to your elbows in cognac.