We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the season of fresh summer fruit, you want to make sure that you're choosing a tasty watermelon — after all, once you've got one, you're committed to quite a hefty amount of juicy, red-pink goodness. And while you can use little tests to determine how juicy your watermelon will be, you can also simply take a look at the watermelon's skin to see if it's worth picking up or not. At least, that's what Lisa Steele would tell you.

Steele, the author of the Fresh Eggs Daily blog, featuring coop-to-kitchen recipes, and "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," spoke exclusively with Chowhound, to divulgee that the condition of a watermelon's skin can tell you a lot about the fruit contained inside. "The outer rind should be a dull, matte, dark green color, not shiny and pale green," she says. "And the underside of a ripe watermelon will be yellow, not white or light green." These signs, Steele explains — shininess and pale spots — indicate underripe watermelons. Another sign of a good watermelon is that its green strips are spaced at least an inch or so apart. With that in mind, look for that matte color and wide-spaced strips, and enjoy the produce of summer while it's still at its best.