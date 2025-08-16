The Buffalo Wild Wings Flavor We Ranked The Best Is A Tried And True Classic

If you're looking for endless options of wing flavors, Buffalo Wild Wings is the spot to be. With 26 sauces and dry rubs, there's no doubt you won't find something you like at this chain restaurant. While it does have unique flavors such as Mango Habanero and Thai Curry, the best flavor happens to be a classic that never misses. Chowhound took the time to try and rank all of Buffalo Wild Wings' flavors, and we found the best to be honey BBQ. There really isn't a bad wing flavor at Buffalo Wild Wings, but some may be too hot to enjoy depending on your preference. Honey BBQ is a reliable and delicious option for all wing lovers.

The honey BBQ is lighter than a typical BBQ sauce, mostly due to the added honey. They're the exact flavor you think of when you think of a classic honey BBQ wing. It's the perfect balance of savory and sweet. We aren't the only ones who enjoyed this flavor, either. The Buffalo Wild Wings subreddit discussed this very topic, and several Redditors agreed with our assessment. Honey BBQ is a safe option anywhere, but at Buffalo Wild Wings, it's arguably the best option.