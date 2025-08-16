The Buffalo Wild Wings Flavor We Ranked The Best Is A Tried And True Classic
If you're looking for endless options of wing flavors, Buffalo Wild Wings is the spot to be. With 26 sauces and dry rubs, there's no doubt you won't find something you like at this chain restaurant. While it does have unique flavors such as Mango Habanero and Thai Curry, the best flavor happens to be a classic that never misses. Chowhound took the time to try and rank all of Buffalo Wild Wings' flavors, and we found the best to be honey BBQ. There really isn't a bad wing flavor at Buffalo Wild Wings, but some may be too hot to enjoy depending on your preference. Honey BBQ is a reliable and delicious option for all wing lovers.
The honey BBQ is lighter than a typical BBQ sauce, mostly due to the added honey. They're the exact flavor you think of when you think of a classic honey BBQ wing. It's the perfect balance of savory and sweet. We aren't the only ones who enjoyed this flavor, either. The Buffalo Wild Wings subreddit discussed this very topic, and several Redditors agreed with our assessment. Honey BBQ is a safe option anywhere, but at Buffalo Wild Wings, it's arguably the best option.
What makes the honey BBQ sauce so good?
Buffalo Wild Wings is constantly bringing in new flavors, such as Maple Chipotle and Cajun sauce, which it released in 2024. The restaurant's ever-changing menu is typically delicious, but many agree that flavors like Blazin' Knockout are too spicy to even taste. Honey BBQ is great if you're not a fan of spice and looking for a staple wing flavor that's always on the menu. You can even buy this BBQ sauce at the grocery store to enjoy at home.
What makes Buffalo Wild Wings' honey BBQ sauce so delicious could be due to the use of liquid smoke in its recipe, which sets it apart from a typical recipe. Liquid smoke is a flavor made from capturing the scent of burning wood chips and condensing it into a liquid substance. It gives food a subtle smoky flavor without overpowering the dish. It's also a great way to upgrade your store-bought BBQ sauce to taste like Buffalo Wild Wings. Buffalo Wild Wings' recipe is similar to a classic honey BBQ recipe, but this one added ingredient might make all the difference. If you've never had Buffalo Wild Wings honey BBQ sauce, we suggest making this your new staple wing.