10 Powdered Ingredients That Deserve To Become Pantry Staples

While basic seasonings, spices, and dried herbs are obvious essentials for your kitchen, there's a wide range of specialized powdered ingredients that can elevate your cooking and baking to professional levels. These aren't just trendy additions that are all over social media pages and food magazines. The ingredients on this list are versatile, shelf-stable powerhouses that will take your cooking up a notch and help you play around with different, exciting flavors.

After nearly a decade as a professional chef, I've learned how to curate my home kitchen and pantry with an array of versatile ingredients that will improve the dishes I create. Almost every powder I have on hand serves a purpose, whether it's to contribute delicious flavors, provide structural benefits like thickening or binding, or add a textural element. Beyond the versatility, my favorite aspect of powdered ingredients is their convenience and longevity. Most of the products listed have a long shelf life, allowing me to continuously use them throughout the year without worrying about spoilage or wasting ingredients.

From achieving vibrant natural colors to gluten-free thickener alternatives and unexpected flavor combinations, these 10 powdered staples will transform how you approach cooking and stock your pantry, giving you even more confidence to experiment in your kitchen and play around with new ingredients.