What It Means To 'Dress' Your Beer

If this is your first time encountering the phrase "dressing your beer," you might immediately picture a can of beer all dolled up in a miniature gown. As cute as that sounds, dressing a beer is more about adding flavorful mixers and seasonings than tiny costumes. As Swathi Rao, director of brand marketing for Modelo Chelada, explains: "'Dressing a beer' or 'cerveza preparada' is the broader Mexican tradition of enhancing beer with mixers and garnishes."

Most commonly, dressed beers take the form of a chelada, which "traditionally consist of a Mexican beer base, like a Modelo Especial, customized with juices, spices, and garnishes to create a personalized drink that can range from spicy and savory to tart and sweet," Rao says. Sometimes, the term chelada is used interchangeably with michelada, though the former only requires lime juice and beer, while the latter typically involves Clamato juice and/or Worcestershire sauce.

Your options are practically limitless when dressing beer, though there are a few classic ingredients we recommend having on hand. Lime and salt are a great place to start. If you like bold, tangy flavor, Tajín (chili-lime seasoning) and chamoy (sauce made from pickled fruits and chilis) are two must-have Mexican ingredients that pair beautifully with beer. When rimming your glass or can, just remember to start with a liquid ingredient that your dry toppings can adhere to. Ultimately, "there's no wrong way to dress a beer," Rao says. "The beauty lies in experimenting and bringing your own sabor!"