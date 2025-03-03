What Happened To 'Grapples,' The Fruit Marriage Between Grapes And Apples?

Grapes, apples, apples, grapes: These are two of the most popular and enduring fruits in the United States. So it seems only natural that the two should join forces, coming together to make some sort of Marvel-style produce aisle team up on par with Captain America and Iron Man. And wouldn't you know it, they did! In 2004, a new apple called a grapple was introduced to the market. It promised all of the heft, looks, and texture of an apple with the juicy taste of grape blended into one delicious fruit. Grapples became popular thanks to their confounding and delicious taste. And their success seemed to spur on the popularity of other "hybrid" flavored fruits, such as cotton candy grapes or the strawberry-shaped, pineapple-tasting pine berries.

This recap of grapple history may leave you wanting another (or first) taste of grapples. Unfortunately, the sad fact of the matter is that grapples simply do not exist any longer. As of 2023, grapples stopped being produced and the company that owned the patent folded. You won't be able to find them in your local or big-box grocer. You may be able to find a bag at a thrift or antique store, but it's perhaps to be wary of secondhand or vintage fruits, unless they're made of glass.