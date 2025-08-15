One Kirkland Chocolate Product Keeps Costco Shoppers Coming Back

There's more than one good reason why Costco is a members-only retailer. Next to building customer loyalty, Costco's annual fees allow the big-name wholesaler to give its members regular deals on noteworthy products including toiletries, eggs, and snack-worthy treats like cookies and candy. More specifically, while Costco may offer a variety of both seasonal and year-round chocolate-based treats, their private label milk chocolate raisins are a longtime customer favorite.

These chocolate-covered fruits come in clear plastic containers with easy twist-on lids for convenient snacking. Better yet, for roughly $23, you get almost 3 ½ pounds of raisins. Since they're easy to snack on, Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins may be one of the best grab-and-go snacks at Costco. However, what truly sets these chocolatey foods apart from others offered at the major wholesaler is how easy they are to like.

Believe it or not, next to the usual chocolate raisin lovers, Costco members who don't typically enjoy raisin-based confections also stand behind the taste and texture of these chocolate-covered fruits. One Reddit user enjoys them so much, they referred to the raisins as "overly addictive." In another Reddit thread, many Costco shoppers went so far as to proclaim Costco's chocolate-covered raisins were superior to name-brand Raisinets. All that to say, customers continue to purchase Kirkland Signature's Milk Chocolate Raisins for their plump size and quality chocolate flavor.