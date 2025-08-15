One Kirkland Chocolate Product Keeps Costco Shoppers Coming Back
There's more than one good reason why Costco is a members-only retailer. Next to building customer loyalty, Costco's annual fees allow the big-name wholesaler to give its members regular deals on noteworthy products including toiletries, eggs, and snack-worthy treats like cookies and candy. More specifically, while Costco may offer a variety of both seasonal and year-round chocolate-based treats, their private label milk chocolate raisins are a longtime customer favorite.
These chocolate-covered fruits come in clear plastic containers with easy twist-on lids for convenient snacking. Better yet, for roughly $23, you get almost 3 ½ pounds of raisins. Since they're easy to snack on, Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins may be one of the best grab-and-go snacks at Costco. However, what truly sets these chocolatey foods apart from others offered at the major wholesaler is how easy they are to like.
Believe it or not, next to the usual chocolate raisin lovers, Costco members who don't typically enjoy raisin-based confections also stand behind the taste and texture of these chocolate-covered fruits. One Reddit user enjoys them so much, they referred to the raisins as "overly addictive." In another Reddit thread, many Costco shoppers went so far as to proclaim Costco's chocolate-covered raisins were superior to name-brand Raisinets. All that to say, customers continue to purchase Kirkland Signature's Milk Chocolate Raisins for their plump size and quality chocolate flavor.
Are Costco's Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate raisins available both in-store and online?
Unfortunately, sometime in 2024, Costco stopped carrying its chocolate-covered raisins in stores. While the reason isn't 100% clear, the company's decision to remove its milk chocolate raisins from store shelves may be linked to the rising cost of cocoa. In 2024, Costco also discontinued its private label chocolate chips and replaced them with the ever-popular Nestlé Tollhouse brand.
In response to the change in chocolate chips, one Reddit user left feedback on the Costco website and received a detailed response from a Costco manager outlining the rise of cocoa prices. While there is no direct proof that Costco discontinued its chocolate chips for the same reason the company discontinued its chocolate raisins, the cost of the raisins has increased.
In a separate Reddit thread, one user claims the price of Costco's chocolate raisins had nearly doubled since they first started purchasing them a few years ago. Though the prospect of these treats returning to stores remains a mystery, there is some good news. Thankfully, you can still purchase these snackable fruits on Costco's website for at-home delivery.
Sure enough, depending on your location within the United States, you can purchase Costco's tub of Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins for $22.99 before the delivery fee. Even though these chocolate snacks may no longer be on the list of must-buy items from Costco, devoted fans continue to hope they make a return to store shelves in the near future.