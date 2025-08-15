Why This College Gives Every Accepted Student A Giant Pretzel

Most colleges send a simple letter, informational packet, and maybe some swag with their notification of acceptance to prospective students. Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, goes one step beyond. In addition to their acceptance, admitted individuals receive a giant soft pretzel in the mail, a signature snack sold in Milwaukee's numerous bars and restaurants, which likely also carry the city's famous Old Milwaukee beer.

But this isn't just any soft pretzel — it's made by one of the most popular and well-known soft pretzel companies in the area: Milwaukee Pretzel Company, which also happens to be owned by two Marquette alumni, Katie and Matt Wessel. In spring 2025, over 10,000 admitted first-year students received a special box with the Marquette logo inviting them to join the university. Inside the box was a fresh soft-baked pretzel the size of a small pizza, wrapped in a clear plastic bag along with a packet of pretzel salt. Under the pretzel, there are baking instructions as well as a personal letter from the Wessels welcoming incoming students to the university.

Milwaukee Pretzel Company's soft-baked pretzels (which, as a Milwaukee native, I've had the pleasure of enjoying) are indeed super tasty with a soft, chewy inside and a crispy, salty shell. They are also the perfect regional representation of a Milwaukee favorite, and a great success story for entrepreneurs who received an education at Marquette University.