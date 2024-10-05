The Iconic All-American Beer You Probably Forgot Existed

Though the invention of beer may predate the founding of United States by thousands of years, the satisfaction of cracking open a cold one is now part of American tradition. That may feel especially true in the Midwest, which houses a large population of German ancestry. In fact, due to its German influence and natural resources, Milwaukee was considered the undisputed beer capital of the U.S. for much of the 19th and 20th centuries. It's no surprise, then, that one of the most popular domestic beers to take its namesake leaned heavily into Americana.

Old Milwaukee beer was first brewed in 1849 and was originally a product of Milwaukee's Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company (which was eventually purchased by the Pabst Brewing Company). The brand, which is still sold today, bills itself as "America's Beer" and has been marketed as a value lager with a down-home, good 'ol boy vibe. Its branding still features plenty of images evoking an outdoorsy, rural lifestyle, though it's distinctly more wholesome than its 1990s ads, which playfully riffed on its "It doesn't get any better than this" slogan and invented the concept of the Swedish Bikini Team.