Gene Kelly Swore By This Cooking Secret To Make Coq Au Vin Shine

Gene Kelly was many things — a dancer, a singer, and an enchanting presence on the silver screen. How many of us have been comforted by turn as Don Lockwood in "Singin' in the Rain" or his delightful dance with Jerry Mouse in "Anchors Aweigh." Yes, Kelly was a true star of cinema. But did you know he was also quite the presence in the kitchen? According to a book of celebrity recipes by Dinah Shore — titled aptly "The Celebrity Cookbook" — Kelly had quite the recipe for the French classic coq au vin. And while many chefs have their own tricks for the classic French dish, including Julia Child, Kelly had one trick up his sleeve that really makes his version stand out.

His tip? Remove the chicken cutlets from the wine-based sauce once they're done cooking and then let the sauce reduce by half. This will keep your chicken from overcooking while also ensuring that the coq au vin sauce is perfectly concentrated in flavor. His recipe also suggests removing the bacon, mushrooms, and onions. Then, once the sauce is reduced slightly, Kelly's recipe recommends adding a mixture of butter and flour, or beurre manié, which will further thicken the sauce. Rather than serving the sauce with the chicken, the sauce is poured over the chicken in individual portions when plated, thus making leftovers easy and delicious. No word is given within the recipe regarding whether the removed bacon, onion, and mushrooms are added back to the dish, but this may be up to personal taste. Regardless, its flavor will have already suffused the sauce. Et voila! You have a wonderful dish of coq au vin.